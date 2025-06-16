Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Driven by Rising IVF Procedures

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advancements in testing technologies have significantly transformed prenatal screening practices, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos. The adoption of advanced methods such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is anticipated to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising awareness surrounding genetic disorders and the availability of innovative diagnostic techniques for embryo screening are expected to support the market’s expansion. Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is gaining traction as a complementary tool in IVF procedures, enhancing the chances of successful pregnancies. Key providers, including COOPER SURGICAL, INC., are actively promoting awareness initiatives that educate the public on genetic conditions and the benefits of early detection through PGT.

The increased use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) has further fueled the demand for PGT, given its role in supporting the development of healthy embryos and minimizing the likelihood of selective pregnancy termination. This trend is further supported by a growing incidence of genetic conditions and IVF-related complications, which prompt healthcare professionals to recommend PGT. For example, according to the CDC, approximately 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born annually with Down syndrome, making it the most prevalent chromosomal abnormality diagnosed in newborns. Additionally, the higher risk of complications associated with advanced maternal age is also contributing to the global uptake of PGT.

Market participants are actively engaged in introducing new technologies and diagnostic approaches for preimplantation genetic screening and diagnosis. To retain their competitive edge and revenue share, companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion, collaborations, and product innovation.

For instance, in October 2022, Ovation Fertility partnered with Genomic Prediction to enhance their genetic testing capabilities using the LifeView PGT platform. Similarly, in April 2022, Clevergene received PCPNDT approval for prenatal genetic testing, with an aim to broaden its offerings in preimplantation genetic screening and non-invasive prenatal testing.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report Highlights:

In 2024, the reagents and consumables segment led the market, accounting for 50.0% of the overall share, followed by the instruments segment.

The PCR segment held the largest share in 2024 at 39.6%, while NGS is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Aneuploidy screening was the leading application in 2024, contributing 26.0% of the market share. HLA typing followed as the second-largest segment.

Hospitals captured the largest revenue share in 2024, at around 39.3%. Fertility centers are projected to become the most lucrative end-user segment in the coming years.

Europe dominated the global market in 2024, securing the highest revenue share of 34.65%. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Include:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

COOPER SURGICAL, INC.

Genea Pty Limited

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bioarray S.L.

Illumina, Inc.

Igenomix

RGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

