Hazardous Waste Management Market 2030: Addressing the Challenges of Inorganic Waste

The global hazardous waste management market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The hazardous waste management market is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations and an increasing awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with improper waste disposal. Industrialization and urbanization are leading to higher volumes of hazardous waste generation, requiring more sophisticated waste treatment and disposal solutions. In addition, industries are under growing pressure to adopt sustainable waste management practices, further fueling demand for advanced solutions such as recycling, waste-to-energy, and chemical treatment technologies.

In terms of market opportunities, the growing focus on the circular economy and resource recovery is creating new avenues for innovation in hazardous waste treatment and recycling. As industries seek to minimize their environmental footprint, there is a strong demand for technologies that enable the safe recovery and reuse of hazardous waste. The expansion of industrial activity in emerging economies also presents significant opportunities, as these regions are increasingly implementing stricter environmental policies. Furthermore, technological advancements such as IoT and AI for real-time waste monitoring offer considerable potential for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of hazardous waste management.

Regulations play a critical role in shaping the hazardous waste management market. Stringent environmental policies and regulations from agencies such as the EPA in the U.S. and the European Union’s waste management directives require industries to adhere to strict guidelines for hazardous waste disposal and recycling. These regulations focus on reducing environmental impact, minimizing waste generation, and ensuring that hazardous materials are managed in a way that protects both human health and ecosystems. Governments worldwide are also focusing on reducing landfill use and encouraging the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies, further influencing market demand.

Top players in the hazardous waste management market, such as Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc., and Clean Harbors Inc., are employing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, technological innovation, and geographic expansion to maintain their competitive edge. These companies are investing heavily in developing advanced waste treatment technologies, such as thermal, chemical, and biological methods, to cater to the growing need for sustainable and efficient waste management solutions. In addition, leading players are forming strategic partnerships with regulatory bodies and industries to offer tailored solutions that ensure compliance with evolving environmental regulations. For instance, in February 2025, SLB Capturi is partnering with Recycling & Waste to test its carbon capture technology on hazardous waste incineration in Denmark.This test will help determine if a larger-scale carbon capture plant is viable, potentially reducing Nyborg’s greenhouse gas emissions by a significant amount.

Hazardous Waste Management Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the solid segment dominated the market in 2024. Increasing industrial and municipal waste, along with stricter regulations, is boosting the demand for solid hazardous waste management solutions. Concerns over landfills and pollution are driving safer disposal and recycling methods.

Based on treatment, the popularity segment led the market in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency in reducing hazardous waste volume, especially in high-waste industries. The growing focus on recycling and waste segregation is also supporting demand.

Based on disposal method, the deep well injection segment led the market in 2024 as it popularly favored for securely disposing of liquid hazardous waste, offering a cost-effective, long-term solution with minimal contamination risk, appealing to industries with large liquid waste volumes.

Based on source, the industrial segment led the market in 2024 as the industrial sector generates significant hazardous waste, and increasing production and regulatory pressure are driving the demand for safe, compliant waste management solutions.

Based on chemical composition, the inorganic segment dominated the market in 2024. Rising industrial activities in mining and manufacturing are increasing the need for effective inorganic chemical waste management, supported by regulations aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Based on region, the market in North America dominated the market in 2024driven by strict environmental regulations and the rise in industrial waste production from sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, and healthcare. In addition, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and recycling is fueling the demand for more effective waste management solutions.

In November 2024, Waste Management Inc. (WM) acquired Stericycle, Inc. This acquisition allows WM to grow into the healthcare waste management sector. WM intends to use its expertise in areas such as logistics and technology to improve Stericycle’s operations in medical waste disposal and secure document destruction. WM believes this move strengthens its position and commitment to sustainability.

Hazardous Waste Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hazardous waste management market on the basis of type, treatment, disposal methods, source, chemical composition, and region:

Hazardous Waste Management Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Solid

Liquid

Sludge

Hazardous Waste Management Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Physical

Chemical

Thermal

Biological

Hazardous Waste Management Disposal Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Deep Well Injection

Detonation

Engineered Storage

Land Burial

Ocean Dumping

Incineration

Hazardous Waste Management Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Healthcare

Agricultural

Hazardous Waste Management Chemical Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Organic

Inorganic

Hazardous Waste Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



