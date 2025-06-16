Agriculture Analytics Market Driven by Smart Farming and IoT Adoption

The global agriculture analytics market is projected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030. This anticipated growth is primarily driven by the escalating global demand for food, fueled by a rising population, along with increased government investments in agricultural infrastructure development.

Particularly in developing nations, governments are significantly boosting investments to strengthen agricultural infrastructure. This support is expected to pave the way for the seamless adoption of advanced analytics in agriculture, empowering farmers and agribusinesses with tools to enhance farm productivity and efficiency.

With the growing urgency to meet global food requirements, both farmers and agribusinesses are actively adopting technologies that improve yield and operational performance. Agriculture analytics enables capabilities such as remote monitoring of equipment, process tracking, and yield forecasting, which are key factors expected to drive its widespread adoption.

From a farmer’s viewpoint, agriculture analytics offers essential insights for effective decision-making and operational efficiency. These solutions assist in analyzing data related to weather patterns, soil conditions, and other environmental variables, supporting strategic decisions that improve profitability while minimizing environmental impact.

By utilizing these analytical tools, farmers are better equipped to manage resources, optimize crop planning, and implement sustainable farming practices. As a result, agriculture analytics is emerging as a vital component in helping modern farmers align profitability with sustainable agricultural goals.

The market is characterized by strong competition, with several major players active in the space. Key companies include Trimble, IBM Corporation, Wipro, SAP, and others. These firms are increasingly engaging in partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions. For example, in September 2021, Ag-Analytics Technology Company acquired AcreValue, a strategic move aimed at advancing its precision agriculture capabilities and enhancing land management tools for customers.

Agriculture Analytics Market Report Highlights:

Solution Segment : Accounted for the largest market share of 58.6% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead due to high demand for integrated solutions that optimize resource usage and boost output.

Precision Farming : Anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by the need for effective crop and irrigation management solutions among large-scale farm operators.

Farm Size Segment : Expected to see significant growth, as large farm owners increase spending on analytics solutions to improve yield and crop management.

North America: Projected to lead the market in revenue share in 2024, owing to its robust infrastructure that supports the adoption and full-scale deployment of advanced analytical technologies.

Key Players in the Agriculture Analytics Market:

Trimble Inc.

IBM Corporation

Wipro

SAP SE

Iteris

Taranis

Oracle Corporation

Conservis Corporation

Geosys Inc.

Xylem Inc.

PrecisionHawk

Gro Intelligence

