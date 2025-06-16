Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Driven by 5G Network Deployments

The global next generation OSS and BSS market size is expected to reach USD 132.43 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2024 to 2030. Next generation OSS (Operations Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems) are revolutionizing the operations of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) by enabling greater automation and enhancing service quality amid a rapidly evolving technology landscape. These solutions are transforming legacy networks into software-defined environments operating on simplified and cost-effective hardware, facilitating the convergence of IT and telecom sectors.

OSS and BSS play a critical role in automating processes such as billing, customer service, service assurance, and fulfillment for CSPs. The rising adoption of next generation OSS and BSS in the telecom industry is expected to be a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing need for superior customer experience management, which is becoming increasingly vital for telecom operators.

The shift in mobile network technologies and the ease with which customers can switch providers has raised concerns for telecom companies, prompting them to focus more on customer retention strategies. The growing use of analytics to retain customers is expected to further drive demand for advanced OSS and BSS solutions.

CSPs are striving to leverage new technologies that help boost revenues while minimizing service-related risks. Next generation OSS and BSS solutions support the launch of innovative promotions and pricing strategies, helping to accelerate time-to-market and drive revenue growth. These systems also enhance business agility and foster innovation within telecom organizations. Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced OSS and BSS capabilities to support emerging services such as cloud computing and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is expected to significantly contribute to industry expansion over the coming years.

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Report Highlights:

Service Assurance Segment: Held the largest revenue share at 24.7% in 2023, driven by consumer demand for high-quality, uninterrupted, and personalized services.

Fixed and Wireless Segment: Accounted for the largest market share in 2023, with the convergence of fixed and wireless networks being a major market driver.

Regional Insights: North America led the market with a 39.7% revenue share in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Next Generation OSS and BSS Market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Capgemini

Accenture

Amdocs

Oracle

IBM

CSG Systems, Inc.

Sigma Software

CHR Solutions

