Medical Devices Reimbursement Market 2030: Regional Insights and Opportunities

The global medical devices reimbursement market size is expected to reach USD 1,171.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.07% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Medical device reimbursement is defined as the payment a third-party private or public insurer pays a healthcare provider for the cost incurred while using medical equipment. The major factors fueling the industry growth are growing dependence on reimbursement, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing preventive care. Focus on early diagnostics and preventive care may in turn lead to higher activity within the diagnostic device industry, thus promoting more reimbursement share from them.

For instance, a fundamental paradigm shift towards incentivizing early diagnosis through reimbursement has been noticed across developed economies, such as thorough screening for breast cancer. During the COVID-19 pandemic, surgeries such as robotic-assisted procedures were postponed. However, during the pandemic recovery period, these surgeries are expected to improve particularly in Asia pacific as the countries such as Japan and China are actively involved in providing reimbursement to robotic-assisted providers to improve the accuracy of surgeries. Such initiatives are likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the post-pandemic period. With an increasing demand for medical equipment, reimbursement services are expected to provide various opportunities for healthcare industries to poach upon. Additionally, the increasing number of people pursuing insurance and consolidation of the healthcare system are major factors fueling the industry growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.71% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising demand for healthcare equipment and the increasing number of healthcare centers are expected to drive the industry in this region. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for various healthcare instruments. This is further expected to support the growth of the regional market. Over the years, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have reduced the reimbursement for diagnostic radiology in the U.S. For instance, in January 2022, a study published in Science Direct stated that, between 2011 – 2021, there was a steady decline in the reimbursement for diagnostic imaging studies. A continuation of this trend by the government agencies is expected to have a negative impact on the regional market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Report Highlights

The private payer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of private players in the market.

By healthcare setting, the hospitals are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period to recent technological developments and high patient footfall requiring the use of healthcare instruments.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of insurance services in rural and urban areas.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical devices reimbursement market report-based on claim, payer, service provider, and region:

Medical Devices Reimbursement Claims Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Underpaid

Full Paid

Medical Devices Reimbursement Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Public payers

Private payers

Medical Devices Reimbursement Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Physician Office

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Medical Devices Reimbursement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



