Lucintel Forecasts the Global Tool and Mould Steel Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tool and mould steel market looks promising with opportunities in the cutting tool, measuring tool, mold, and wear resistant tool markets. The global tool and mould steel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand in automotive industry, the growing manufacturing & industrial activities, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in tool and mould steel market to 2031 by type (carbon tool & mold steel, alloy tool & mold steel, and high speed tooling steel), application (cutting tools, measuring tool, mold, wear resistant tools, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, alloy tool & mold steel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, cutting tool is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ASSBA, Voestalpine, Swiss Steel Group, Lucchini RS, DAIDO STEEL, EOS, Sanyo Special Steel, Nippon Koshuha Steel, Nachi-Fujikoshi, BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL are the major suppliers in the tool and mould steel market.

