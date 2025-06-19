Endoscope Sterilization Market Grows with Rising Surgical Procedure Volumes

The global endoscope sterilization market size was estimated at USD 1.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.64% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures performed annually, which contributes to an increased risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) related to endoscope usage. According to data published by ASP International GmbH, the FDA received 450 medical device reports between January 2017 and February 2021 concerning patient infections or contamination linked to urological endoscopes in the U.S., including three fatalities caused by subsequent bacterial infections. In response, Karl Storz temporarily recalled over 24 models of urological endoscopes and emphasized using sterilization procedures outlined in the Instructions for Use, as chemical disinfection alone was deemed inadequate. These lapses in effective disinfection are expected to drive the adoption of low-temperature sterilization solutions for endoscopes over the coming years.

The integration of robotics with endoscopy is transforming surgical capabilities, offering enhanced visualization, precise control, and improved patient outcomes. One such advancement includes Virtuoso’s endoscopic surgical system, which features two robotically controlled needle-sized manipulators operating from the tip of an endoscope. This innovation brings robotic precision to rigid endoscopy. Moreover, successful clinical trials are paving the way for product approvals. For example, in January 2023, Agilis Robotics successfully completed the second round of live animal testing for its proprietary endoscopic robotic system, demonstrating strong results in efficacy, safety, and precision. The continued integration of robotics in endoscopic surgery is expected to increase procedural volumes and fuel market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the endoscope sterilization market in 2024, accounting for 34.44% of total revenue, driven by rising infection control awareness and reprocessing technology advancements.

The U.S. accounted for a significant share of this regional dominance.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 11.85% over the forecast period, due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing HAI awareness.

By product, the sterilizers segment led with a 41.6% revenue share in 2024.

By type, flexible endoscopes accounted for the largest share at 78.34%, spurred by organizational emphasis on sterility.

By device type, colonoscopes held the largest share at 36.9% in 2024, driven by the rising incidence of colorectal conditions and the growing focus on preventive healthcare.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.20 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.09 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.64%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Endoscope Sterilization Company Insights

The competitive landscape is marked by continuous technological innovation and a strong emphasis on research and development. Market participants are actively engaged in regulatory compliance, novel product development, and strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. These activities are shaping the growth trajectory of the global endoscope sterilization market.

Key Companies in the Market:

Andersen Sterilizers

ASP (Fortive Corporation)

Getinge

Steelco S.p.A.

AURORA

Nanosonics

W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Ecolab

Tuttnauer

Stryker

Conclusion

The endoscope sterilization market is undergoing dynamic evolution driven by technological advancements, heightened awareness of infection risks, and increasing healthcare demands from an aging population. The incorporation of robotics in endoscopic procedures, along with robust investment in innovative sterilization methods, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future landscape. As regulatory bodies push for stricter sterilization standards and as the volume of endoscopic procedures rises globally, the demand for reliable, efficient, and safe sterilization solutions will continue to grow, positioning this market for sustained expansion through 2030.