New Study Highlights Consumer Adoption in U.S. OTC Glucose Biosensors Market

The U.S. over-the-counter glucose biosensors market, valued at USD 105.3 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 771.6 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is largely fueled by the rising incidence of diabetes and prediabetes, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and the increasing adoption of glucose biosensors among athletes. Furthermore, the nation’s aging population contributes significantly to this growth, as older individuals are more susceptible to chronic conditions like diabetes, thereby boosting the demand for effective management tools such as glucose biosensors.

The escalation in diabetes prevalence, driven by factors like aging, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles, is a key contributor to the growth of the U.S. OTC glucose biosensors sector. Obesity, in particular, is a major risk factor for diabetes. According to CBS News in September 2024, approximately 30% of adults were categorized as obese (BMI of 30 or higher) in 2020. The CDC further reported an increase in the adult obesity rate to 41.9% by 2020. More recently, CDC survey data from 2021 to 2023 estimates that 40.3% of adults are obese. Beyond obesity, diabetes is experiencing a global surge. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated that 537 million adults (aged 20-79) were living with diabetes in 2021, a figure anticipated to climb to 642 million by 2040. The IDF also notes that the global prevalence of diabetes is rising, with the most significant increases observed in low- and middle-income countries.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Homecare Dominance: The Homecare segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes among the elderly population and the rising demand for convenient, patient-centric healthcare solutions.

Growth in Healthcare Professional Offices (HCPs): The segment encompassing Healthcare Professional Offices (HCPs), including private practices and outpatient settings managed by primary care physicians, nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants (PAs), is demonstrating substantial growth within the U.S. OTC glucose biosensors market.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Over-the-Counter Glucose Biosensors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: at USD 105.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 771.6 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 11.5%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) glucose biosensors market is primarily shaped by key players such as DexCom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. These leading companies have established a strong presence in this evolving market by leveraging their technological expertise to offer innovative OTC glucose biosensors. Both companies are strategically focused on making their products affordable, easy to use, and widely accessible to consumers.

The competitive landscape is anticipated to intensify as consumer awareness and adoption of biosensor technology continue to grow. DexCom, with its advanced Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems like G6 and G7 (and the upcoming 15-day G7 sensor), has been a dominant force in the broader glucose monitoring market. Abbott, with its popular FreeStyle Libre system, has also secured a significant market share and is actively expanding its OTC offerings with products like Lingo and Libre Rio, specifically designed for consumers with and without diabetes who do not use insulin.

Both companies are engaged in a race to innovate, enhance user experience (e.g., smaller sensors, longer wear times), and broaden the applicability of their devices beyond traditional diabetes management to include general health and wellness. This includes exploring integration with smart devices and AI platforms for personalized insights. The focus on convenience, cost-effectiveness, and real-time data is crucial for capturing a larger share of this expanding market.

Key Players

DexCom, Inc.

Abbott

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. OTC glucose biosensors market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence, a shift towards preventive healthcare, and wider adoption. Homecare leads in market share and growth, while Healthcare Professional Offices also show significant expansion. Key players like DexCom and Abbott are innovating for affordability, ease of use, and broader application to capture this expanding market.

The U.S. over-the-counter glucose biosensors market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes, a greater focus on preventive health, and growing adoption by athletes. This expansion is further supported by an aging population more susceptible to chronic diseases. Homecare and healthcare professional offices are key end-use segments fueling this market. Leading companies like DexCom and Abbott are at the forefront, focusing on accessible and user-friendly devices, intensifying market competition as consumer awareness rises.