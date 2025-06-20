Lucintel Forecasts the Global Conventional Power Cable Sales Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global conventional power cable sales market looks promising with opportunities in the rail, electric vehicle charging station, and national defense engineering markets. The global conventional power cable sales market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for electricity and the increasing infrastructure development.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in conventional power cable sales market to 2031 by type (low voltage power cable, medium voltage power cable, and high voltage power cable), application (rail, electric vehicle charging station, national defense engineering, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, low voltage power cable is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for power distribution system.

Within the application category, electric vehicle charging station is expected to witness the highest growth due to the growing demand for charging infrastructure.

Download sample by clicking on conventional power cable sales market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Nexans, Furukawa, Southwire, Leoni, NKT, KEI Industries, Riyadh Cable, Qingdao Hanhe Cable, Jinlongyu Group, Guangzhou Nanyang Cable Group are the major suppliers in the conventional power cable sales market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Directly Modulated Laser Diode Market

Drone Smart Street Light Market

General Purpose ESD Protection Diode Market

GPU Cloud Access Technologies Market

Low Noise Laser Diode Driver Market