U.S. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market 2030: The Evolution of Naturopathy

U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Overview

The U.S. complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market was valued at USD 34.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 124.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% from 2025 to 2030. This robust growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rising preference for holistic healthcare approaches, greater public awareness, broader acceptance, and improved accessibility and affordability of CAM therapies.

In January 2024, the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) reported a marked increase in the use of complementary health practices in the U.S. Yoga, in particular, has gained significant popularity among adults, especially for pain management. According to a survey, the percentage of U.S. adults using yoga for pain management rose from 12.0% in 2002 to 28.8% in 2022, reflecting a growing recognition of yoga as a viable complementary treatment option.

Key Market Drivers

A major contributor to the market’s growth is the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory disorders are among the leading causes of death and disability globally.

For example, the American Cancer Society reported in January 2024 that approximately 2.0 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. that year. Specifically, 310,720 cases of breast cancer were recorded. The adoption of CAM therapies is widespread among breast cancer patients, with usage rates ranging between 20% and 84%, according to studies. These therapies are often credited with enhancing overall well-being, managing symptoms more effectively, and improving health outcomes. Treatments such as acupuncture are increasingly being used to manage the side effects of conventional cancer treatments, which is expected to drive demand for CAM services among oncology patients.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals led the U.S. CAM market in 2024, accounting for 34.4% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to growing consumer interest in natural and holistic health solutions.

The direct sales segment also held the largest share of 55.2% in 2024. This reflects the widespread practice of self-prescribed CAM product use—particularly botanicals and traditional remedies—highlighting the importance of community engagement by healthcare professionals to promote safe and informed usage.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 34.40 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 124.21 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 23.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading market players are expanding their service and product portfolios to drive growth and enhance their market presence. Companies are increasingly investing in production capabilities and geographic expansion. Notable industry participants include:

Columbia Nutritional

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

The Healing Company Ltd.

SCHUMACHER YOGA

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Herb Pharm

Mindset Health Pty Ltd

MetaMe

American Apitherapy Society Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing burden of chronic diseases and a strong shift toward integrative and holistic healthcare. With rising consumer acceptance and ongoing innovation by leading players, the CAM industry is poised to play a critical role in the future of health and wellness in the U.S. As more individuals turn to natural and alternative therapies for preventive and therapeutic purposes, the sector is expected to maintain its upward trajectory well into the next decade.