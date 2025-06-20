U.S. Endoscopes Services Market 2030: Quality Assurance in Endoscopic Procedures

The U.S. endoscopes services market was valued at USD 865.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,318.07 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20% from 2025 to 2030. This market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and cancers, which is increasing the demand for endoscopic examinations. The growing number of these procedures has, in turn, fueled the need for efficient maintenance services to minimize procedure-related infection risks.

Additional factors contributing to market growth include the increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, strict adherence to regulatory standards, technological advancements in cleaning and reprocessing, rising healthcare expenditures, and a stronger focus on infection control across healthcare settings.

Rising Demand and Regulatory Emphasis

The growing volume of endoscopic procedures in the U.S. underscores the importance of ensuring that endoscopic equipment is functioning properly and safely. According to Gastroenterology Associates, PC, a digestive healthcare provider in New York, approximately 75 million endoscopic procedures are conducted annually in the U.S., of which 51.5 million are gastrointestinal endoscopies. As the number of these procedures increases, so does the demand for maintenance and repair services that preserve endoscope performance and patient safety. This trend supports the need for advanced cleaning and reprocessing services, boosting overall market demand.

Furthermore, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy emphasizes the necessity of a robust quality assurance program in every facility conducting endoscopic procedures. Such programs must ensure the consistent availability of equipment and supplies and include rigorous protocols for identifying and reporting issues. These regulatory requirements continue to drive market growth by compelling providers to maintain high operational and safety standards.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Product : The flexible endoscope segment held the largest revenue share at 52.56% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to its widespread use and versatility.

: The flexible endoscope segment held the largest revenue share at 52.56% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to its widespread use and versatility. By Origin : The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) service providers segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 54.45%. OEMs benefit from their in-depth product knowledge and ability to offer reliable, high-quality servicing, including both routine maintenance and repair.

: The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) service providers segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 54.45%. OEMs benefit from their in-depth product knowledge and ability to offer reliable, high-quality servicing, including both routine maintenance and repair. The third-party/refurbished service providers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by cost-effectiveness and the expanding acceptance of third-party solutions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 865.26 Million

: USD 865.26 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1,318.07 Million

: USD 1,318.07 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.20%

Key Companies & Market Landscape

Leading companies in the U.S. endoscopes services market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product portfolio expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic footprint expansion to strengthen their market presence and drive growth.

Key U.S. Endoscopes Services Companies:

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Steris

Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

MD Endoscopy

Probo Medical

United Endoscopy

Wassenburg Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Surgical Solutions, LLC

Conclusion

The U.S. endoscopes services market is poised for steady growth through 2030, fueled by the rising demand for endoscopic procedures and the increasing emphasis on equipment safety, reliability, and infection control. Regulatory compliance, technological advancements in reprocessing methods, and the growing adoption of both OEM and third-party services are key drivers shaping this market. As healthcare providers prioritize patient safety and operational efficiency, the demand for comprehensive endoscope maintenance and servicing solutions will continue to expand, positioning this sector as a vital component of modern healthcare infrastructure.