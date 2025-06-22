New AI Platform Tila Aims to Become the ‘Figma of Generative Work’

ESPOO, Finland, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Tila, a groundbreaking generative AI workspace, has officially launched. It offers users an innovative infinite canvas powered by multi-agent technology. Designed to amplify human creativity and productivity, Tila reimagines how people interact with artificial intelligence, enabling seamless collaboration between text, images, code, and video.

At the heart of Tila is a simple but powerful idea: users shouldn’t have to adapt to AI tools; AI should adapt to how users think and work. With its fluid interface and card-based multi-agent system, Tila allows users to orchestrate a team of specialised AI agents, transforming content across formats and modalities in real time.

“Tila was born from frustration,” said Kirill Petrov, Founder of Tovie Mobile and creator of Tila. “Working with AI often felt like using 10 tools in 20 browser tabs. What was missing wasn’t smarter AI, but a better environment. Tila is that environment: an intuitive space where creativity and computation meet.”

Unlike chat-based interfaces that dominate the current AI landscape, Tila offers a collaborative visual canvas where agents communicate, share context, and work together. Each agent has access to a wide range of neural networks and tools, empowering users, from content creators to business professionals, to generate, transform, and build with AI in ways that were previously impossible.

Tila is especially designed for non-technical users, yet powerful enough for developers and advanced creators. The freemium model provides immediate access with flexible credit-based plans for scaling use.

“Tila lets people work the way they think non-linearly, visually, and intuitively,” Petrov added. “We’re seeing marketers, educators, and even retirees using it to design businesses, write blogs, or develop complex workflows. The possibilities are astonishing.”

Built by a globally distributed, AI-native team, Tila integrates with external platforms and plans to expand its partner ecosystem with agent marketplaces, enterprise tools, and knowledge bases.

The team plans to rapidly iterate on features, including voice interaction, real-time collaboration, and advanced meta-agent orchestration. Tila is now available in public beta, with early access available at tila.ai or via Product Hunt starting June 17.

About Tila

Tila is a Finnish-built AI workspace designed for everyday creativity, automation, and digital work. Its infinite canvas and modular agent system allow users to think visually, collaborate with intelligent assistants, and build across formats — from content creation to coding and knowledge management.

About Tovie Mobile

Based in Espoo, Finland, Tovie Mobile creates next-generation AI interfaces that blend deep technology with human-centred design. Its mission is to make artificial intelligence intuitive, visual, and accessible for people and teams worldwide.