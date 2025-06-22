Harmony Clean Expands to Auckland with New Website Launch – Offering Reliable, Affordable Cleaning Services Without the Hassle

AUCKLAND, NZ, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Harmony Clean is an established commercial cleaning service, offering an array of cleaning solutions that extend to residential or even Airbnb needs as well. They have been serving the Christchurch area for a number of years, proudly announcing a recent expansion into the Auckland region and making their services available to more people. The company launched a new website to correspond with their expansion, allowing Auckland residents to get focused support and information for their area. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s growth, offering local businesses and homeowners a high-quality, competitively priced alternative to big-name franchise cleaners.

Unlike many common franchise cleaning companies, you don’t have to worry about bloated fees or inconsistent cleaning quality and results. Harmony Clean operates independently, which simplifies the entire process, and they stand behind every cleaning task with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. They maintain a strong commitment to excellence and transparency. The Auckland expansion brings that same standard and reputation for detail-oriented service and customer satisfaction to a broader client base.

“We are so excited to bring our proven approach to cleaning to a larger area, serving clients throughout Auckland,” said a spokesperson for Harmony Clean. “We hear so often of clients frustrated with franchise cleaners who charge a premium but don’t deliver on quality. Harmony Clean is different. As an independent company, we hold ourselves to a high standard, and it’s much easier to enforce – plus, we’re able to offer competitive and more affordable rates.”

Harmony Clean provides top-notch cleaning services for office cleaning, builders’ clean, carpet cleaning, commercial kitchen and floor cleaning, window cleaning, and Airbnb or holiday cleaning. We also provide some residential services, including end of tenancy cleaning. Our teams are highly experienced with tailored service plans and eco-friendly products.

Harmony Clean stands out for their customized cleaning packages, reliable and vetted local staffing, quick response times, and a satisfaction guarantee. From busy offices to preparing for new tenants, you can count on them for a professional and stress-free experience from start to finish. You can start with a quote and determine what works best for your needs.

You can learn more about Harmony Clean from their new Auckland based website at https://harmonycleanauckland.co.nz/. Contact the company directly with any questions or to schedule a consultation for services and they will get you taken care of. Want to see more? Follow them on Facebook.