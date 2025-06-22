Wisconsin Annual Tow Show Set for June 20–22, 2025: Here’s How to Attend the Midwest’s Biggest Towing Event

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Wisconsin Annual Tow Show is back and bigger than ever! From June 20–22, 2025, the state’s largest gathering of towing professionals, equipment dealers, and recovery teams will take over Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells for three action-packed days of training, exhibitions, contests, and connection.

What You Need to Know:

Why it matters: The Tow Show is Wisconsin’s premier industry meet-up, offering cutting-edge education, top-tier networking, and access to the latest tow and recovery equipment.

How to attend: Register at wisconsintowshow.com. General admission, vendor passes, and exhibitor booths are now open.

What’s new this year: Expanded exhibitor lineup, all-new recovery training sessions, and networking mixers for independent operators and small fleets.

Experience the Power of the Towing Industry

Whether you’re a towing company owner, recovery specialist, roadside technician, fleet manager, or a towing enthusiast, the Wisconsin Tow Show has something for you. It’s your chance to:

Learn hands-on techniques in heavy-duty recovery, flatbed handling, and updated safety protocols.

See the latest trucks, accessories, and roadside recovery tools.

Meet and connect with statewide operators and suppliers from across the Midwest.

Highlights You Won’t Want to Miss

Recovery Training Sessions – Learn from the best with practical demos and classes on the newest industry techniques.

Community Mixers – Evening meetups give shop owners, dispatchers, and industry partners the space to exchange ideas and form connections.

Contests and Cookouts – Bring the whole family! Wrecker competitions, tow truck beauty contests, and outdoor cookouts make the event fun for all ages.

A standout among attendees this year is Brookfield Towing, known across Wisconsin for excellence in towing service. With Wreckmaster Certified operators, a stellar safety record, and consistent 5-star reviews, Brookfield Towing brings decades of expertise to the show. Their commitment to top-tier recovery services and innovative field practices makes their presence a highlight of the event.

Where To Park: When you enter the Chula Vista Resort, there will be WTA officials there to help with parking.

Where To Stay: Please refer to booking ID #K64385 WI Towing Assn 2025 Summer Retreat. (888) 598-4313 is the number to the hotel.

Junior Suite or Fairway Villa: $189 (Thursday)

Junior Suite or Fairway Villa: $249 (Friday and Saturday)

Condo Junior Suite: $189 (Thursday)

Condo Junior Suite: $249 (Friday and Saturday)

Two-bedroom Condo: $289 (Thursday)

Two-bedroom Condo: $379 (Friday and Saturday)

Three-bedroom Condo: $478 (Thursday)

Three-bedroom Condo: $628 (Friday and Saturday)

Don’t Miss Out

If you’re in the towing and recovery industry, the Wisconsin Tow Show 2025 is your must-attend event. From sharpening your technical skills to meeting potential partners, there’s no better opportunity to elevate your business and stay ahead of industry trends.

Join us June 20–22 in Wisconsin Dells — your next big connection or breakthrough could be one conversation away. If you are interested or need more information, reach out to the Madison office at 608-827-5783 or send an e-mail to djohnson@witruck.org