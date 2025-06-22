Coming Soon: Different Worlds — A Stirring Debut Novel by Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan That Explores Love, Silence, and the Quiet End of a Marriage

Florida, USA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — First-time author Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan invites readers into a deeply personal and quietly powerful story with his upcoming novel, “Different Worlds”. Scheduled to launch this month, the book offers an honest, emotional look at the slow unraveling of a marriage that spans four decades.

Told with gentle insight and cinematic detail, Different Worlds follows Ramesh and Vandana Patel, an Indian-American couple living in West Los Angeles. On the surface, they have everything. But beneath the calm, a silent emotional distance grows—until the quiet between them becomes too loud to ignore. As the story moves between the vibrant energy of Mumbai and the stillness of suburban California, it reveals the quiet battles many couples face behind closed doors.

“This story asks a question many people carry in silence: What happens when emotional distance becomes harder to bridge than physical miles?”

— Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan

A Story Rooted in Reality, Written with Grace.

Early readers and reviewers who’ve previewed the manuscript have called Different Worlds “brave, elegant, and heartbreakingly honest.” With prose that blends sharp insight with quiet compassion, Mahadevan offers a resonant debut that lingers long after the final chapter.

AUDIOBOOK: The audiobook version is coming soon—bringing the story to life for those who enjoy listening on the go.

About the Book:

Different Worlds is a story about love—the kind that changes, fades, and sometimes finds its voice again. It’s about what we carry inside us, what we hide, and what we hope will still be heard.

