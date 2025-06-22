Coming Soon: Different Worlds — A Stirring Debut Novel by Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan That Explores Love, Silence, and the Quiet End of a Marriage

Posted on 2025-06-22 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Florida, USA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — First-time author Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan invites readers into a deeply personal and quietly powerful story with his upcoming novel, “Different Worlds”. Scheduled to launch this month, the book offers an honest, emotional look at the slow unraveling of a marriage that spans four decades.

Told with gentle insight and cinematic detail, Different Worlds follows Ramesh and Vandana Patel, an Indian-American couple living in West Los Angeles. On the surface, they have everything. But beneath the calm, a silent emotional distance grows—until the quiet between them becomes too loud to ignore. As the story moves between the vibrant energy of Mumbai and the stillness of suburban California, it reveals the quiet battles many couples face behind closed doors.

“This story asks a question many people carry in silence: What happens when emotional distance becomes harder to bridge than physical miles?”
— Vinayak Shankar Mahadevan
________________________________________

A Story Rooted in Reality, Written with Grace.
Early readers and reviewers who’ve previewed the manuscript have called Different Worlds “brave, elegant, and heartbreakingly honest.” With prose that blends sharp insight with quiet compassion, Mahadevan offers a resonant debut that lingers long after the final chapter.

AUDIOBOOK: The audiobook version is coming soon—bringing the story to life for those who enjoy listening on the go.

About the Book:
Different Worlds is a story about love—the kind that changes, fades, and sometimes finds its voice again. It’s about what we carry inside us, what we hide, and what we hope will still be heard.
________________________________________
Pre-Order and Stay Updated.

Different Worlds will be available in both paperback and ebook formats on world’s leading Platforms.
AMAZON KDP & BARNES & NOBLE

For more information and to purchase, visit the official website:
https://differentworldsentertainment.com/

For advanced review copies, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Contact:
Email: info@differentworldsentertainment.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution