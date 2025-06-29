Vetrano Family Law Attorneys Recognized As 2025 Super Lawyers

King of Prussia, PA , United States, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is proud to announce that two of its Main Line family law attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers.

Two partners from Main Line Pennsylvania family law firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC are among the family law attorneys being recognized as 2025 Super Lawyers. Sarinia M. Feinman won recognition as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and Lindsay H. Childs was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star. The latter honor is only awarded to lawyers who are under 40 years old, or who have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. This year’s award is her seventh as a Super Lawyer and she was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the prior eight years. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including children’s rights issues and custody relocation matters, as well as child support, equitable distribution, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman has been recognized multiple times as a 2024 Top Attorney by Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer in Divorce each year since 2017.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and is being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the ninth time. Ms. Childs has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, equitable distribution, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has also been recognized as a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019

About the Super Lawyers Selection Process

Each year, Super Lawyers holds attorney selections in every state across more than 70 practice areas. The rigorous selection process begins with nominations that come from the Super Lawyers research team, third-party feedback, or managing partner surveys. All nominees are assessed in 12 categories that reflect professional achievement and peer recognition. A highly credentialed panel conducts a peer evaluation of the candidates. The attorneys with top scores in each category earn a spot on the list in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine. Only 5% of attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers, and only 2.5% achieve the Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC's 2025 Super Lawyers, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call 610-265-4441.

