Softaken Redefines Contact Conversion: Enhanced Features of CSV to VCF Converter

Toronto, ON, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a trusted name in data conversion tools, is excited to announce the launch of enhanced features in its popular CSV to VCF Converter. This updated version allows CSV (Coma Separated Value) files in the VCF (vCard) format to make it easier than before, used to store contact information of many devices and platforms.

The improved version is designed for the user’s convenience and includes many powerful new features. With this update, the purpose of Softaken is to make contact conversion faster, safe and more flexible for users of all levels – from beginners to advanced users.

Key New Features-

Improved User Interface- The new edition comes with a cleaner, more user -friendly layout. It guides step by step to users through the conversion process even if they have no technical background.

The new edition comes with a cleaner, more user -friendly layout. It guides step by step to users through the conversion process even if they have no technical background. Batch Conversion Support- Now users can convert multiple CSV files to VCF at once, saving time and effort.

Now users can convert multiple CSV files to VCF at once, saving time and effort. Field Mapping Made Easier- The updated tool allows users to easily map CSV fields to VCF fields. This helps ensure that all contact details appear correctly after conversion.

The updated tool allows users to easily map CSV fields to VCF fields. This helps ensure that all contact details appear correctly after conversion. Support for All VCF Versions- Whether you need vCard version 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0, the tool supports them all. This makes it easier to use converted contacts on Android phones, iPhones, MS Outlook, Gmail, and other platforms.

Whether you need vCard version 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0, the tool supports them all. This makes it easier to use converted contacts on Android phones, iPhones, MS Outlook, Gmail, and other platforms. Preview Option- Before converting, users can preview the data to make sure everything is correct.

Before converting, users can preview the data to make sure everything is correct. No Data Loss-The tool keeps all your contact information safe and accurate during conversion, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and addresses.

Why This Matters

Contact management is a major requirement for both individual users and businesses. People often have contacts stored in CSV format from Excel, Outlook or Google contacts and want to transfer them to phones or email accounts that use VCF. This tool makes that process smooth and safe.

What the Team Says-

We have listened to our users and added features they really wanted, said a spokesperson from Softaken. Our goal is to provide easy, effective solution. With the latest update to the CSV to VCF Converter, we’re confident users will have an even better experience.

Availability-

The updated Softaken CSV to VCF Converter is available now for download from the official Softaken website. A free demo version is also offered so users can try out the features before purchasing.

To learn more or download the software, please visit- https://www.softaken.com/csv-to-vcard-converter

About Softaken-

Softaken is a leading software name offering a wide range of email and data conversion software. Known for reliability and simplicity, Softaken’s solutions are used worldwide by individuals, small businesses, and large organizations alike.

Media Contact-

Softaken Software

Email- support@softaken.com