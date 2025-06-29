Thindigo Launches Special Offers and Free Local Delivery to Spice Up Bury’s Indian Takeaway Scene

BURY, GREATER MANCHESTER, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Thindigo, the top-rated Indian takeaway located at 290 Tottington Road, Bury, BL8 1TA, is now offering exclusive discounts and free delivery for customers across Bury and surrounding areas including Brandlesholme (BL8), Ainsworth (BL2), Walshaw, and Pimhole.

Known for authentic Indian flavours and consistently praised by customers for both taste and hygiene, Thindigo has quickly become a local favourite. To thank the community and make their food more accessible, Thindigo has launched:

10% off collections over £25

10% off deliveries over £30

Free starter on collections over £20

Free home delivery within a 3-mile radius

“We wanted to reward our loyal customers and welcome new ones by offering more value for their money,” said a spokesperson for Thindigo. “It’s our way of saying thank you to the Bury community for their ongoing support.”

Thindigo’s menu features bold, flavourful dishes such as Chicken Tikka, Lamb Shashlick, and Shahee Biryani — all made with locally sourced ingredients and prepared by a master chef with a passion for quality.

Customers can now order online, browse the digital menu, and access exclusive deals directly via ChefOnline or through Thindigo’s website. Whether it’s delivery or self-pickup, meals are packed with care to ensure piping hot, restaurant-quality food at home.

Contact Information:

Name: Thindigo

Address: 290 Tottington Road, Bury, Bolton BL8 1TA

Phone Number: 0161 761 1901

Website: https://www.thindigobury.co.uk

Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/rdV1sxTtKd9gTUv27