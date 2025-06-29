Thindigo Launches Special Offers and Free Local Delivery to Spice Up Bury’s Indian Takeaway Scene

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Best Indian Takeaway in Tottington Rd, Bury

BURY, GREATER MANCHESTER, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Thindigo, the top-rated Indian takeaway located at 290 Tottington Road, Bury, BL8 1TA, is now offering exclusive discounts and free delivery for customers across Bury and surrounding areas including Brandlesholme (BL8), Ainsworth (BL2), Walshaw, and Pimhole.

Best Indian Takeaway in Tottington Rd, Bury

Known for authentic Indian flavours and consistently praised by customers for both taste and hygiene, Thindigo has quickly become a local favourite. To thank the community and make their food more accessible, Thindigo has launched:

  • 10% off collections over £25

  • 10% off deliveries over £30

  • Free starter on collections over £20

  • Free home delivery within a 3-mile radius

“We wanted to reward our loyal customers and welcome new ones by offering more value for their money,” said a spokesperson for Thindigo. “It’s our way of saying thank you to the Bury community for their ongoing support.”

Thindigo’s menu features bold, flavourful dishes such as Chicken Tikka, Lamb Shashlick, and Shahee Biryani — all made with locally sourced ingredients and prepared by a master chef with a passion for quality.

Customers can now order online, browse the digital menu, and access exclusive deals directly via ChefOnline or through Thindigo’s website. Whether it’s delivery or self-pickup, meals are packed with care to ensure piping hot, restaurant-quality food at home.

Contact Information:
Name: Thindigo
Address: 290 Tottington Road, Bury, Bolton BL8 1TA
Phone Number: 0161 761 1901
Website: https://www.thindigobury.co.uk
Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/rdV1sxTtKd9gTUv27 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution