Mulberry Greenhouses Expands Premium Collection with Hybrid and Glass Models, Alton Cedar, and Upcoming Nordic Greenhouses

New inventory includes hybrid greenhouses with polycarbonate roofing, timeless Alton cedar structures, and the highly anticipated Nordic series—plus limited-time summer deals now live.

Atlanta, GA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses, a leading distributor of premium residential and commercial greenhouses in North America, has expanded its product line to include a new wave of energy-efficient, design-forward models. From striking hybrid greenhouses and classic all-glass styles to sustainably crafted Alton cedar greenhouses and the launch of the massive Janssens Gigant series, the company now offers its widest variety yet—just in time for summer.

As the gardening and homesteading movements continue to flourish across Canada and the U.S., Mulberry Greenhouses is responding with expanded inventory, exclusive designs, and flexible options that fit both backyard growers and large-scale horticulturists. The newest addition, the Nordic Garden Rooms, is set to debut later this month and promises a new era of multi-use greenhouse living.

“We’ve listened closely to our customers, and this new lineup reflects their evolving needs—more style, more insulation, more flexibility,” said a spokesperson for Mulberry Greenhouses. “Whether you’re a grower looking for better year-round protection, a homeowner seeking a showpiece structure, or someone who wants to turn their greenhouse into a studio, lounge, or wellness space, we now have something for everyone.”

Among the most notable arrivals are the updated Janssens hybrid greenhouses, which combine Solar Control Polycarbonate roofing with 4mm toughened glass walls. These hybrid models solve many of the problems associated with traditional all-glass or all-polycarbonate structures—like excessive heat gain, UV glare, and high maintenance.

Now standard across several models, Solar Control Polycarbonate helps maintain more consistent temperatures in summer and winter, making these greenhouses an energy-efficient solution for four-season use.

“Hybrid designs have become our best-selling category,” said the spokesperson. “They provide the elegance of glass without the temperature swings and fragility that some customers worry about. It’s an ideal combination of form and function.”

Another major highlight is the expanded availability of Alton cedar greenhouses. Crafted from Western red cedar—a material known for its resistance to pests, rot, and humidity—these structures offer an organic charm and excellent insulation that few materials can rival.

Popular models like the Alton Octagonal and Fusion (which merges cedar frames with aluminum roof bars) give gardeners a unique aesthetic while offering outstanding durability.

“With the growing interest in natural materials and sustainable gardening practices, cedar greenhouses have come back in a big way,” the spokesperson noted. “They’re warm, resilient, and beautiful—true backyard centerpieces.”

For those who want to think big, Mulberry Greenhouses now stocks the Exaco Janssens Gigant series. These high-performance structures provide commercial-level space and flexibility, ideal for both serious growers and homeowners looking to create large multi-purpose greenhouse rooms.

With soaring rooflines, dual access doors, and hybrid glazing options, the Gigant is designed for scale without compromising elegance. Customers are using these greenhouses not only for planting, but also for entertaining, crafting, and even spa-like retreats.

To celebrate the product expansion, Mulberry Greenhouses has launched a collection of limited-time summer deals across its most popular lines. Shoppers can enjoy up to 20% off RIGA greenhouses, 6% off select Janssens Royal Victorian and Exaco Modern models, 5% off Alton cedar greenhouses, and $500 off Cross Country builds. Additional savings include free shipping, deluxe upgrade packages, solar-powered accessories, and bonus gifts like portable sinks and mini greenhouses—all automatically applied at checkout.

About Mulberry Greenhouses

Mulberry Greenhouses is a premier distributor of high-quality greenhouses, accessories, and outdoor garden structures across North America.

Contact Details

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com

Website: https://mulberrygreenhouses.com/