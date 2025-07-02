U.S. Jewelry Industry Analysis: Where Style Meets Strategy

The U.S. jewelry market size was estimated at USD 73.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven byinnovative jewelry designs offered by manufacturers and growing disposable income. Furthermore, there’s a distinct shift in consumer behavior, with more people being comfortable buying fine jewelry online. Though this trend was driven by the global pandemic, the jewelry industry may enter a stage of exceptional digital innovation over the forecast period.

U.S. jewelry market accounted for the share of 20.76% of the global jewelry market in 2023. The increasing popularity and acceptable of bling jewelry by celebrities has created a major opportunity for new entrants as well as existing players to expand their product portfolio in the jewelry market. For instance, Zillionaire-an Indian start-up with a large online presence and a store in the city of Jaipur-focuses on the latest trends on bling jewelry, which can be designed and customized specifically for the youth. These are available in gold, silver, and diamond. The company is looking to revolutionize the jewelry market in India by introducing consumers to the “iced-out” trend that is so popular in the U.S.

Like any other industry in the U.S., the luxury jewelry segment is also significantly influenced by the idea of sustainability. Jewelry designers are rigorously undertaking experiments to find a sustainable alternative material for creating luxury jewelry.

The American jewelry design exhibition by Vogue Italia in 2018 showcased unconventional materials like tagua nut as an alternative to ivory. Designers like Ana Katarina, Dana Bronfman, and Yael Sonia are committed to environmental sustainability while also developing fresh styles in jewelry.

Moreover, companies are launching innovative products in the jewelry industry in order to meet consumer demand that further contributing to market growth. For instance, VVS Jewelers introduced its newest feature-totally personalized jewelry-in November 2022. The company sells watches, men’s, and women’s jewelry as well as grills, all of which can be personalized.

The trend of personalizing ring designs with gemstones is also gaining popularity in the region. It has been observed that millennials mainly prefer three-stone rings in fancy shapes as well as stackable rings. AS per the jewelry manufacturers rings made with elongated stones, like 3.5mmX2.0mm baguettes, 4.0mmX2.0mm marquise, and 3.0mmX2.0 mm ovals are emerging as a new trend in the U.S.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Based on product, the rings accounted for a revenue share of 42.95% in 2023. Rings are one of the most popular accessories among the American population.

The diamond jewelry accounted for a revenue share of 62.86% in 2023,the availability of new designs and shapes in the product category has been spurring the demand for diamond jewelry among millennials in the country.

Sales through offline distribution channels accounted for 84% share in 2023. Presence of luxury stores in the region coupled with consumer preferences for purchasing jewelry in the stores is expected to boost segment's growth.

Women accounted for the market share of 72% in 2023. Women’s jewelry accounts for a sizable portion of the market.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 73.32 Billion

Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 96.61 Billion

Billion CAGR (2024-2030): 4.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market includeTiffany & Co, Signet Jewelers, and Vrai & Oro, LLC

Tiffany & Co. is involved in designing, manufacturing, and selling luxury goods, leather items, and jewelry, including bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms, and engagement rings for men and women. The company also offers home décor products such as tableware, bar and drinkware, designer coffee and tea sets, desk accessories, and baby gifts.

Signet Jewelers involved in the design and sale of diamond jewelry such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms, and rings for men and women. The majority of the company’s diamond purchases are made in the form of finished jewelry, however some are made in the form of loose polished diamonds and rough diamonds that are later polished in Signet’s plant in Botswana for the final delivery. The company has a number of reportable sectors, including the Sterling Jewelers, Zale, Piercing Pagoda, and UK Jewelry divisions.

Key Players

Tiffany & Co

Signet Jewelers

Vrai & Oro, LLC

Aether Diamonds

Brilliant Earth, LLC

HSternare

Swarovski AG

Harry Winston

CHANEL

Richemont

Conclusion

The U.S. jewelry market is positioned for steady expansion, with a projected CAGR of 4.1% driving it beyond USD 90 billion by 2030. Key growth catalysts include rising disposable incomes and a surge in digital innovation—accelerated by shifting consumer comfort toward purchasing fine jewelry online. The country’s 20.8% share of the global market underscores its industry leadership, while the growing celebrity‑inspired “bling” trend opens niches for both established brands and agile newcomers. Companies that combine cutting‑edge design, customization, and seamless e‑commerce experiences—mirroring successes like the “iced‑out” phenomenon—will be best placed to capture the evolving preferences of today’s consumers.