Plant-Based & Functional Foods Fueling Protein Crisps Market Expansion

The global protein crisps market size was estimated at USD 1.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. A key trend is the rising consumer awareness of the importance of protein in muscle building, weight management, and overall well-being.

This awareness has spurred a demand for convenient and accessible protein sources that fit modern, on-the-go lifestyles. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional protein sources, such as meat and dairy, and protein crisps offer a palatable and easily portable option for boosting protein intake throughout the day, driving market expansion across various product categories.

Beyond general health benefits, the increasing popularity of fitness and active lifestyles is a significant demand driver. Individuals engaging in regular exercise are proactively seeking protein-rich snacks and meals to support muscle recovery and performance. Protein crisps, often marketed with specific athletic benefits, cater directly to this demographic. Moreover, the rise of specialized diets like ketogenic and paleo, which emphasize higher protein consumption, has further fueled the demand for protein-enhanced snacks and breakfast options. Companies are responding by formulating crisps with specific macronutrient profiles catering to these niche dietary needs, broadening the market appeal and encouraging experimentation.

Consumers are increasingly conscious of the nutritional content of their snacks and are actively seeking products that are lower in sugar, fat, and artificial ingredients while still providing satiety and nutritional value. Protein crisps, often positioned as a healthier alternative to traditional sugary or processed snacks, effectively address this demand. Manufacturers are incorporating clean-label ingredients, such as plant-based proteins, natural sweeteners, and whole grains, to align with consumer preferences and further enhance the perceived healthfulness of their products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held over 37.4% of the global revenue in 2024, fueled by a surge in health-conscious consumers and the rising popularity of convenient, high-protein snacks. Demand is driven by the increased awareness of protein’s role in muscle building, weight management, and satiety.

The U.S. protein crisps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. Trends in the U.S. market include a focus on natural and organic ingredients, with consumers increasingly seeking clean-label products free from artificial additives and preservatives

Based on product, the whey protein crisps segment accounted for a revenue share of 37.08% in 2024. The demand for whey protein crisps is driven by the increasing consumer awareness of whey protein’s benefits in muscle building, recovery, and weight management.

Based on application, the sports nutrition segment accounted for a revenue share of 53.0% in 2024. Fueled by the increasing awareness of protein’s crucial role in muscle recovery, repair, and growth, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are actively seeking convenient and palatable protein sources.

Based on distribution channel, the sales of protein crisps market through hypermarkets & supermarkets segment accounted for a revenue share of 41.52% in 2024. A key trend in this channel is the strategic placement of these products within high-traffic areas.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.61 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.60 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To maintain a competitive edge, companies in the protein crisps market actively engage in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For example, Simply Good Foods’ acquisition of Quest Nutrition was a move to consolidate market share and leverage Quest’s strong brand recognition within the protein-focused segment. New product launches are also frequent, driven by the demand for novel flavors and products catering to dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free and vegan. By constantly innovating and adapting to evolving consumer preferences, these key players are driving growth and solidifying their position in the dynamic protein crisps market.

Conclusion

The global protein crisps market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030, fueled by a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025. This growth is driven by increasing consumer focus on health, fitness, and nutritional convenience. As awareness of protein’s role in muscle development, weight control, and overall wellness continues to rise, protein crisps are emerging as a popular, on-the-go alternative to traditional sources. Their portability, taste, and versatility are positioning them as a key player in the functional snack segment, with expanding appeal across health-conscious and mainstream consumer groups alike.