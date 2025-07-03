Ruminant Vaccines Market 2030: Expanding Market Opportunities

Ruminant Vaccines Market Overview

The global ruminant vaccines market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 7.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of emerging diseases among cattle, sheep, and goats.

A notable example is the outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease, which was detected for the first time in Greece and Romania in August 2024, according to the World Organization of Animal Health. Previously free of this virus, both countries now face significant threats, with morbidity rates reaching 100% and mortality rates up to 80% in affected ruminants. Such outbreaks underscore the urgent need for effective vaccination strategies to protect animal health and safeguard the economic interests of livestock owners.

Research and Development (R&D) continues to be a cornerstone of industry growth. For instance, in April 2024, Roman Ganta, a professor at the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with a researcher from the Bond Life Sciences Center, developed a vaccine for Bovine anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease. This is the first validated vaccine of its kind and holds the potential to protect Missouri’s USD 1.6 billion cattle industry. Advances in biotechnology, genomics, and molecular biology are further accelerating innovation, paving the way for next-generation vaccines such as DNA-based, mRNA, and subunit vaccines, which offer higher efficacy and fewer side effects.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ruminant Vaccines Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By Animal Type: The cattle segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to continue growing, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cattle-related diseases and a rising focus on disease prevention.

The led the market in 2024 and is expected to continue growing, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cattle-related diseases and a rising focus on disease prevention. By Vaccine Type: The modified/attenuated live vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2024 at 51.7% , attributed to its ability to induce strong, long-lasting immunity. Technological advancements have also enhanced the safety and stability of these vaccines, broadening their use.

The segment held the largest market share in 2024 at , attributed to its ability to induce strong, long-lasting immunity. Technological advancements have also enhanced the safety and stability of these vaccines, broadening their use. By Indication: Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) accounted for 34.3% of the market in 2024, driven by its increasing incidence and the subsequent demand for preventive solutions.

accounted for of the market in 2024, driven by its increasing incidence and the subsequent demand for preventive solutions. By Route of Administration: The injectable segment dominated in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly through 2030. Its popularity stems from advantages such as precise dosage delivery, better immune response, and direct bloodstream administration.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.52 Billion

USD 4.52 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.2 Billion

USD 7.2 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.9%

7.9% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Companies and Market Landscape

The ruminant vaccines market is highly competitive, with companies pursuing strategies like product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to enhance market presence. Leading players are expanding their portfolios to cater to a wider range of applications.

Major Companies:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Services LLC

Vaxxinova International BV

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bimeda Animal Health Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Elanco

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

CZ Vaccines S.A.U. (Zendal Group)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global ruminant vaccines market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing disease outbreaks, technological innovation, and the critical role of R&D in vaccine development. As the demand for safe and effective vaccines continues to rise, particularly in regions affected by new and recurring diseases, stakeholders across the veterinary and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to invest heavily in next-generation vaccine solutions. North America remains the dominant market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth engine. Overall, the market outlook is strong, with a significant opportunity for innovation and expansion through 2030.