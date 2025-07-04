Inductor Market Boosted by Advancements in High-Frequency Devices

The global inductor market was valued at USD 4,515.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6,540.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by ongoing advancements and innovations in the consumer electronics sector, which continue to drive demand for efficient and compact electronic components.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart home technologies and smart city initiatives—which require energy-efficient and high-performance electronic systems—is further contributing to market expansion. For instance, electric vehicle (EV) sales in the U.S. rose by 55% in 2022, led primarily by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). A broader selection of EV models, beyond the traditional dominance of Tesla, has also helped mitigate supply shortages and support this upward trend.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share of 45.8%, owing to strong demand for consumer electronics and automotive products in the region.

By core type, the ferromagnetic/ferrite core segment dominated in 2023, holding a 42.0% market share. These inductors are widely used in devices such as power supplies, filters, RF circuits, and transformers due to their efficiency and reliability.

By inductance, the fixed inductor segment held the largest share in 2023, valued for its consistent performance and predetermined inductance, which is crucial for stable operation across diverse applications.

By type, film-type inductors led the market in 2023, driven by their high reliability, stability, and optimal performance across varying frequency ranges.

By shield type, the shielded inductor segment is projected to witness notable growth from 2024 to 2030, owing to its superior electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression and reduced radiation compared to unshielded variants.

By mounting technique, the surface-mounting segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Surface-mount technology supports high-volume production, enabling faster assembly and cost efficiency.

By end-user, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2030, driven by rising demand for devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4,515.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6,540.8 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.5%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with numerous global and regional manufacturers introducing innovative systems and technologies. Industry players commonly employ strategies such as new product development, product upgrades, and market expansions to increase their reach and address the evolving technical demands of various application industries. Major players often engage in technical partnerships to innovate, develop novel product lines, and expand their customer base. Additionally, shifts in consumer preferences, coupled with increasing demands for quality and energy efficiency, are expected to create new opportunities for key participants in the coming years.

In January 2024, Murata expanded its product offerings with the launch of the DFE2MCPH_JL series. This new line of automotive-grade power inductors currently includes values of 0.33µH and 0.47µH. These inductors are specifically designed for use in automotive powertrain and safety equipment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Murata has also announced plans to further extend the inductance value range from 0.1 µH to 4.7µH, aiming to meet future market demands and broaden their application in the automotive sector.

Key Players

ABC Taiwan Electronics

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics

Bourns

ICE Components

Kyocera Corp AVX

Bel Fuse Inc.

Conclusion

The global inductor market is experiencing significant growth, driven by continuous innovation in consumer electronics, the rise of smart home and city technologies, and the booming electric vehicle sector. Asia Pacific remains the dominant region, fueled by robust demand for electronic and automotive products. Key segments like ferromagnetic/ferrite core inductors, fixed inductors, and film-type inductors lead the market, while shielded and surface-mounted varieties are poised for substantial growth. Manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships, new product development, and addressing evolving preferences for quality and energy efficiency to capitalize on future opportunities.