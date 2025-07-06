MKS Disability Services Launches New Travel and Transport Assistance Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services is proud to announce the launch of its new Travel and Transport Assistance Services in Melbourne. While opening doors to independence and inclusion for people living with disabilities across the city.

Navigating Melbourne can be challenging for anyone. But for people with disabilities, getting around safely and comfortably is often an even bigger hurdle. That’s why MKS Disability Services is stepping up with a dedicated service. It is designed to provide reliable, accessible, and respectful transport options for everyone.

What Makes MKS Disability Services Stand Out?

MKS Disability Services is committed to making travel easy and stress-free. Our team of friendly, trained professionals understands the unique needs of each client. We offer door-to-door service, flexible scheduling, and vehicles equipped. These helps to accommodate wheelchairs and mobility aids.

Why Choose Travel and Transport Assistance?

Travel and transport assistance is more than a ride. It’s about freedom, independence, and community connection. For people with disabilities, having access to reliable transport means being able to participate in life.

Services Offered by MKS Disability Services

Clients can expect a range of services, including:

Door-to-door transport for medical appointments

Assistance with shopping and errands

Support for social outings and community events

Comfortable, accessible vehicles for all needs

Flexible booking options to suit busy schedules

How to Access MKS Disability Services

Booking travel and transport assistance with MKS Disability Services is simple. Clients or their carers can contact us by phone, email, or through our website to arrange a service. Our team is always ready to provide information, answer questions, and make travel arrangements as smooth as possible.

About :

MKS Disability Services is a leading provider of support services. Our goal is to promote independence, inclusion, and quality of life. Through accessible, reliable, and compassionate care.

Contact Information:

Email: mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com

Phone: 0421180750