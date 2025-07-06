Pump Technical Services Ltd – Proud Sole Supplier of Jung Pumpen in the UK

London, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Ltd, based in Kent, is proud to serve as the sole UK supplier of Jung Pumpen wastewater pumps. Built on German precision engineering and nearly a century of innovation, Jung Pumpen products are trusted around the globe for their durability, reliability, and performance.

Jung Pumpen has led the wastewater technology sector since 1924, and Pump Technical Services Ltd is proud to offer customers direct access to their cutting-edge solutions—supported by specialist servicing and technical expertise.

Trusted German Engineering Since 1924

Company Origins and Legacy

Jung Pumpen began in 1924 in Steinhagen, Germany. Founder Heinrich Christian Jung first designed slurry pumps for agricultural use. By 1954, the company had developed the world’s first submersible pump, marking a major milestone in wastewater management.

Innovation Through the Decades

The U3 pump, first introduced in the 1970s, quickly became the standard for dependable wastewater removal. Its latest evolution—the seventh-generation U3K model—was released in 2022 and continues to set benchmarks for performance and engineering.

Global Reach with Local Focus

While Jung Pumpen now serves international markets, all products are still manufactured in Germany, employing over 365 staff. This ensures each pump meets strict quality standards before reaching customers in the UK.

A Comprehensive Range of Jung Pumpen Products

Purpose-Built Solutions for Wastewater Management

The Jung Pumpen product line includes submersible pumps, lifting stations, sewage pumping systems, and electronic control units. These systems are engineered to meet the needs of residential and commercial developments alike.

Key Products Supplied in the UK

Pump Technical Services Ltd supplies popular models such as the U3K, U3K Spezial, Trashmaster, Foulmaster, and Plancofix—each designed for specific waste-handling applications, including greywater, foul water, and low-profile drainage.

Engineered for Reliability and Versatility

Whether it’s a basement utility room or a commercial facility, Jung Pumps are made to last. Their quiet operation, efficient motor technology, and compact design make them ideal for modern installations with limited space.

Exclusive Supply and Expert Support in the UK

What It Means to Be the Sole Supplier

As the exclusive UK distributor, Pump Technical Services Ltd provides genuine Jung Pumpen parts and products—not rebranded alternatives. Clients can trust they’re getting authentic solutions, backed by engineering expertise.

Supply Chain and Logistics Benefits

With a nationwide delivery network and dedicated stock, orders are processed quickly and efficiently. This is particularly valuable for facility managers and contractors working on tight project timelines.

Specialist Maintenance and Servicing

Preventive Maintenance Services

Scheduled maintenance ensures each pump continues to operate efficiently. Our engineers perform on-site inspections, cleaning, and performance diagnostics, helping to avoid breakdowns and extend pump lifespan.

Emergency Repair Capabilities

If an issue arises, our team offers prompt call-out support, using genuine parts and trained repair methods. Fast response times reduce downtime and restore functionality quickly.

Why Choose Pump Technical Services Ltd

Technical Accuracy and Experience

Our engineers are trained specifically in Jung Pumpen systems, giving them the knowledge to install, maintain, and troubleshoot with confidence.

Seamless Customer Support

From product selection to aftercare, our team offers support at every stage. Each recommendation is made with your property’s requirements in mind.

Tailored Advice and Solutions

Whether retrofitting a single-family home or equipping a large commercial site, our experts match the right Jung Pumpen product to each scenario.

