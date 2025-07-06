The Women’s Edge Names The Wellington Agency, LLC to Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Florida

Miami, FL, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Women’s Edge announced today that The Wellington Agency, LLC was named one of the 2025 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Florida. On May 8th, the honorees were recognized during a celebratory luncheon event at Le Meridien Dania Beach. The 100 organizations honored generated over $40.5 billion in total revenue in 2024, demonstrating that women leaders continue to be key drivers of the state’s economy.

“The organizations on this year’s diverse list are driving $40.5 billion of revenue into the FL economy and innovation across the country, from breakthroughs in clinical care and therapeutics to innovation in travel,” said The Women’s Edge Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth L. Hailer. “We are honored to celebrate the Top 100 women leaders and hope it inspires others to drive for success here in our region and beyond.”

This is the 4th year that The Women’s Edge – a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing women in leadership positions — created the list through a nomination process and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the ranking included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. The full list will be published in Tampa Bay Business & Wealth.

“The collective impact of Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses is nothing short of extraordinary. Together, these women are not just generating over $40 billion in revenue — they are creating jobs, driving innovation, and shaping the economic future of our state. Their leadership proves that when women rise, entire communities and industries thrive”, said The Women’s Edge Executive Director, Florida, Lindse Murphy. “It gives me great joy to elevate and celebrate these impactful leaders and their organizations.”

About The Women’s Edge

The Women’s Edge is a non-profit organization that propels women leaders to achieve professional and personal success and deliver positive impact within their business and community. Founded in 1997, The Women’s Edge achieves this mission by collaborating and connecting extraordinary women at all stages of their careers — from next generation leaders to CEOs; continually building a pipeline of high performing women leaders; delivering relevant leadership programs, events and perspectives with actionable insights; incorporating inclusive leadership and belonging to foster equity; and leveraging technology to expand reach and amplify impact.

Visit https://thewellingtonagency.com/ for more information.