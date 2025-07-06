KPM Group Elevates Business Support with Expert Printing and Fulfilment Services in Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — KPM Group, a leading provider of print and fulfilment services in Kent, is helping businesses streamline their marketing and distribution operations through an integrated approach to print management and pick and pack logistics. Located near Sevenoaks and just 15 minutes from the M25, KPM Group offers nationwide coverage with a local service ethos. To learn more, businesses can contact the company directly at 01322 663328.

With over two decades of experience, KPM Group has earned a reputation for delivering fast, reliable, and high-quality services. Their offering includes full-service print management, secure storage, automated fulfilment, and campaign mailing support—all designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and deliver measurable results.

Comprehensive Print Management for Every Campaign

KPM Group’s print services are built around flexibility and quality. Digital print is produced in-house for speed and personalisation, while lithographic printing is managed through trusted UK and overseas partners. This hybrid model allows the team to meet both high-volume production needs and bespoke project requirements.

Their print solutions cover marketing brochures, promotional materials, exhibition graphics, and custom direct mail. Every stage—from design to dispatch—is handled with precision, supported by experienced staff and robust quality control. Clients benefit from quick turnaround times and competitive pricing, thanks to KPM Group’s scale and long-standing industry partnerships.

Pick and Pack Services Powered by a Purpose-Built Facility

KPM Group’s fulfilment operations are run from a secure 22,000-square-foot warehouse located near Sevenoaks. The facility houses 700 pallet spaces, heavy-duty racking, and high-reach forklifts. Automated inventory management systems monitor stock levels and send alerts when replenishment is needed.

This infrastructure supports accurate, fast, and scalable pick and pack services ideal for direct mail campaigns, product dispatch, and ongoing distribution programmes. Being located near major transport routes—including the M25 and international ports—means faster delivery and reduced shipping costs for clients.

Seamless Integration and Industry Expertise

By managing both print and fulfilment in-house, KPM Group simplifies complex workflows. Clients benefit from working with a single, accountable provider that understands their marketing objectives and can recommend the most efficient methods to meet them.

The team has experience across sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. This cross-sector expertise ensures innovative thinking and practical solutions tailored to each business’s unique needs.

Security-First Approach to Handling Data and Materials

KPM Group operates in a fully secure environment certified to ISO 27001 standards. The warehouse and production areas are monitored 24/7 with external and internal CCTV. Access is restricted to authorised personnel, with additional security layers—such as dual authentication—being implemented to further protect sensitive materials.

Whether managing a data-driven campaign or storing high-value items, clients can rely on KPM Group’s facilities and processes to meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements.

Talk to the Team Today

Businesses across Kent and the South East can count on KPM Group for dependable, cost-effective, and professional support. To discuss your next Printers Kent, fulfilment, or mailing campaign, call 01322 663328.

Discover more about our professional Printers Kent solutions and explore our specialist Pick and Pack Service designed to streamline your next campaign from start to finish.