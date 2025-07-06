Riber Security Expands Construction Site Security Services Across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Derbyshire, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — With a growing number of construction projects across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, Riber Security & Investigations Ltd is proud to announce the expansion of its specialist construction security services. Known for reliability and deep local expertise, the company is addressing increased demand for dependable protection on building and development sites across the region.

Unattended construction sites often attract theft, trespassing, and vandalism. In areas like Chesterfield and Derbyshire, where sites can range from busy urban plots to isolated rural builds, these risks can lead to severe financial loss and safety hazards. Riber Security offers solutions designed to safeguard valuable machinery, materials, and workers through consistent and professional site protection.

Comprehensive Construction Security Solutions

Riber Security provides a wide range of services tailored to the specific risks found on construction sites. Their offerings include:

Manned Guarding

Highly trained guards are stationed on-site to provide an active presence. They monitor access points, deter unauthorised entry, and respond immediately to suspicious activity.

CCTV Installation and Monitoring

Fixed and mobile CCTV systems offer 24/7 visual coverage. These systems are ideal for both powered and off-grid locations and are monitored remotely for fast response.

Mobile Patrols and Alarm Response

Security teams perform irregular, timed patrols to ensure ongoing protection. In case of an alarm activation, rapid-response units are dispatched immediately.

Void Property Security and Gatehouse Operatives

Inactive or vacant construction sites benefit from security designed to prevent trespass and damage. Gatehouse operatives also manage visitor access and deliveries safely and efficiently.

Keyholding and Lone Worker Protection

Clients receive trusted keyholding services and additional safety measures for workers on site alone or during off-hours.

Local Security Challenges Met with Local Expertise

Construction sites in Chesterfield and Derbyshire face specific threats such as tool and fuel theft, property damage, and unauthorised entry. These can lead not only to costly delays but also potential legal issues if a trespasser is injured on-site.

Riber Security understands these risks and actively tailors services based on the location, layout, and phase of construction. Whether securing a city-centre development or a countryside build with no electricity or internet, they deliver consistent and capable protection.

Over 50 Years of Trusted Security Experience

Established in 1970, Riber Security brings over five decades of security expertise to every site they protect. The company’s long-standing presence in Derbyshire ensures clients benefit from knowledgeable staff, local awareness, and time-tested security practices.

The team is available 24/7, 365 days a year to provide full coverage and peace of mind. Each contract is flexible, allowing for customised service levels that grow or change with the project.

Get in Touch Today

Riber Security invites construction managers, developers, and site owners across Derbyshire and Chesterfield to get in touch for a tailored site assessment. To secure your project with dependable, experienced protection in Construction Security Chesterfield and Construction Security Derbyshire, call 0845 548 7124 today.