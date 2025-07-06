Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd – Trusted Name Among Haulage Companies in Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd continues to set the standard among Haulage Companies In Kent by combining decades of experience with a customer-first approach. The company, established in 2005 by Alan Douglas, brings over 70 years of collective industry expertise to the region’s construction, utilities, and civil engineering sectors.

With a firm foundation in the shoring industry, Alan Douglas, joined by Mick Doe, has built a business known for reliability, speed, and practical knowledge. From trench safety to on-time material transport, the team supports every project with a strong focus on service and safety.

A Legacy Built on Experience and Commitment

Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd began with one clear goal: to provide high-quality equipment and haulage support for demanding construction environments. That legacy is reflected today in the company’s comprehensive service offerings and long-standing relationships across Kent.

With hands-on knowledge of job site logistics and construction demands, the team is equipped to deliver effective, tailored solutions for even the most complex site requirements.

Dual Capabilities – Shoring and Light Haulage

The company’s services span two key areas—specialist shoring equipment and light haulage. For shoring needs, they offer a wide inventory of trench boxes, hydraulic frames, manhole boxes, and road crossing plates. Equipment is available for both hire and sale, with a commitment to sourcing quickly if not in immediate stock.

On the haulage side, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd provides dependable transport throughout Kent and the Southeast. Operating under a Standard O Licence, their fleet includes a 7.5-tonne flatbed truck and a pickup with a trailer and onboard crane. These vehicles are ideal for safely moving equipment, supplies, or materials to and from construction sites.

Local Knowledge, Personal Approach

Based in Kent, the company offers an unmatched understanding of regional infrastructure, access challenges, and transport regulations. This local insight ensures quicker scheduling, efficient routing, and responsive service tailored to each project’s timeline.

Whether delivering urgent materials or supporting a long-term build, the team works closely with clients to align logistics with specific site needs. It’s this focus on flexibility and personal service that has earned Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd its trusted reputation.

Focused on Performance and Project Success

Serving builders, engineers, and contractors, the company provides more than equipment—they offer peace of mind. With their dual offering of shoring support and light haulage, clients benefit from a seamless, coordinated service that helps keep projects on track and compliant.

Built on experience, shaped by local demands, and powered by a strong work ethic, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd is proud to serve Kent with professionalism and dedication.

To learn more or discuss your next project, call 01795 843197 today. Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd—your reliable partner in haulage and shoring services.