DAB Graphics Ltd Introduces Expertly Crafted Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers for Outdoor Interpretation

Grimsby, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd, a trusted name in outdoor signage solutions, announces the expansion of its product line with expertly crafted Wooden Lecterns, vertical signs, and waymarker discs designed for heritage, wildlife, and educational environments. Each piece is built from sustainably sourced oak, combining long-lasting durability with timeless visual appeal.

Purpose-Built Oak Solutions for Heritage, Wildlife, and Educational Environments

Created with care and attention to detail, DAB Graphics’ oak lecterns and signs provide a natural, attractive way to present interpretation, wildlife, or heritage information across a variety of settings. Ideal for parks, public footpaths, nature reserves, and historic sites, these installations are built to withstand outdoor conditions while complementing their environment.

The use of native oak ensures that each unit not only looks fitting in rural or sensitive landscapes but also supports sustainability goals aligned with conservation areas and public institutions.

Designed for Longevity and All-Weather Performance

Every lectern and pedestal is made to order using prime-grade, air-dried and green oak — materials chosen for their strength and resilience. For outdoor reliability, drainage slots at the base of angled frames help minimise water pooling on panels. Each sign incorporates an 18mm marine-grade plywood backing and is finished with robust metal fixings.

Bases are bitumen-coated for additional protection below ground, and stainless steel pins provide secure anchoring. Customers can choose an Osmo Oil preservative to enhance the natural grain or opt for an untreated finish that weathers gracefully over time.

Customisable and Safe Display Frames

DAB Graphics offers a wide range of display frame options, all angled at 45° for comfortable reading. Vertical signs come in several styles, including upright frames with a weather peak, heavy-duty oak monoliths with routed text, and decorative ‘Gateway’ signs featuring laser-cut steel headers.

All frames are designed with visitor safety in mind, with chamfered edges and smooth surfaces. Panels are fully removable and require no extra coverings when paired with Aluminium Durapanel or Acrylic. These practical design choices allow for easy updates while maintaining a high level of durability.

Durable waymarkers Discs for Trail Navigation

Waymarker discs are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials to suit different trail needs. Dibond ACM is the most popular choice, offering full-colour printing with anti-graffiti protection. For curved posts, flexible PVC is a lightweight and adaptable solution, while GRP provides strength for exposed environments.

All discs come pre-drilled for quick installation, and optional QR codes allow for added digital interaction along routes.

Engaging Rubbing Discs to Enhance Visitor Experience

DAB Graphics also offers zinc rubbing discs designed to make nature trails more interactive. These plaques feature engraved wildlife designs that children and families can explore using rubbing sheets. They can be mounted on waymarker posts and include options such as braille and coloured backgrounds for accessibility and engagement.

All rubbing discs are smooth-edged, safe, and crafted to enrich outdoor learning experiences for visitors of all ages.

Discover DAB Graphics Ltd’s expertly crafted range of Wooden Lecterns and durable waymarkers, ideal for outdoor interpretation, heritage trails, and nature signage across the UK.