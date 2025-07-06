Natura Siberica & Box Pharmacy: 3-Day Beauty Event with Ioanna Touni and Amalia Tsipouktzioglou

Athens, Greece, 2025-07-06— /EPR Network/ — Natura Siberica and BoxPharmacy are joining forces for a three-day clean beauty experience, from July 2nd to 4th. Featuring exclusive discounts on must-have products, special gifts, and the participation of popular Greek influencers Ioanna Touni and Amalia Tsipouktzioglou, the campaign is set to energize summer skincare routines.

With a strong appeal to the Thessaloniki audience — hometown of Ioanna Touni — the activation takes on a more personal tone, blending local influence with the global clean beauty identity of the brand.

Promotional Highlights

Personalized discount code for unbeatable prices on a wide range of Natura Siberica and Organic Shop products

Free gift with purchases over €29 : Body Shimmer Oil Gold Jojoba & Shea, 50ml — available for the first time

Free gift with purchases over €39 : Full-size Face Sunscreen SPF50

Raffle with premium beauty boxes for lucky winners

Exclusive digital content from Ioanna Touni & Amalia Tsipouktzioglou

Event Details

Dates: July 2 – 4, 2025

Location: Online at BoxPharmacy.gr & in-store at Katsimidi 68, Thessaloniki

July: The Ideal Time for Natural Skincare

With intense sunlight, humidity, and constant exposure to environmental factors, summer is the most demanding season for your skin. The formulas from Natura Siberica and Organic Shop, rich in active natural ingredients, offer hydration, balance, and visible rejuvenation — specifically designed to work in harmony with your skin’s summer needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.goorganic.gr/el/Article/FFC50D70.aspx

About Natura Siberica

Natura Siberica is an international natural skincare brand present in 67 countries, offering 100% certified natural face and body cosmetics. The brand draws on rare wild-harvested Siberian plants, developed scientifically at the Eurobio Lab Natural Cosmetics R&D Center.

In Greece, Natura Siberica is exclusively distributed by GoOrganic.gr, the official hub for natural cosmetics, with a network of over 880 points of sale and a full product range for face, body, hair, men’s care, and pet