Alma Products Ltd Launches Custom Thermoformed Tray Solutions in Haydock

Haydock, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Alma Products Ltd, a trusted name in food packaging, announces the launch of its fully customisable thermoformed tray solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of the food industry. Based in Haydock and serving clients across the UK, Alma Products Ltd can be reached at 01928 246960 for enquiries.

With a decade of thermoforming experience, Alma Products Ltd is now expanding its capabilities by offering a wide range of bespoke trays made from high-performance materials. These custom solutions provide exceptional protection, presentation, and practicality for various food products.

Innovative Custom Packaging for the Food Industry

Alma’s Thermoformed Trays are tailored for a wide array of applications, including meat and poultry, fresh produce, bakery items, and ready meals. Every tray is designed to meet exact product and branding requirements, whether it’s a single-compartment solution or a multi-cavity configuration.

Customers can also choose from a range of colours and finishes to enhance on-shelf visibility. Each design improves stacking, handling, and storage while ensuring food safety and quality.

Advanced Materials for Performance and Sustainability

Alma Products Ltd offers a selection of materials to meet both performance and sustainability goals. These include PP, PS, APET, RPET, Virgin PET, PE, and specialty barrier films for extended shelf life.

For environmentally conscious brands, biodegradable additives and recyclable materials are available. Heat-safe materials and lidding film compatibility make the trays suitable for various food processing and packaging environments.

Decades of Thermoforming Expertise

Alma Products Ltd operates a fully integrated production facility equipped with advanced thermoforming machinery. This ensures consistent quality, efficient turnaround, and cost-effective solutions for clients.

Backed by over ten years of industry expertise, the company is recognised for its reliable service and technical excellence. Each product is manufactured to meet strict quality standards and delivered on time, every time.

A Customer-Centric Development Process

From concept to production, Alma’s team works closely with clients to develop packaging solutions that reflect their brand identity and product needs. The design process includes technical consultation, material selection, and prototype development to ensure every tray performs exactly as intended.

Whether it’s for a new product launch or an upgrade to an existing package, Alma’s collaborative approach guarantees results that are practical, protective, and visually appealing.

Connect with Alma Products Ltd

Alma Products Ltd invites food manufacturers, processors, and retailers to explore the benefits of custom thermoformed packaging. The team is ready to assist with tailored solutions that align with your operational needs and sustainability goals.

For more information or to start your custom packaging project, contact Alma Products Ltd in Haydock at 01928 246960.