Softaken VCF to CSV Converter Updated with New Export Type Features

Orlando, FL, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Softaken, an established name in data recovery and conversion products, is happy to announce a big update to its popular VCF to CSV Converter software. The newest version has additional export type capabilities that provide users more options, make it easier to use, and make it faster to manage their contact data.

Softaken VCF to CSV Converter is a simple but effective software that helps individuals convert VCF (vCard) files into CSV (Comma-Separated Values) files. This utility makes it easy for both expert and non-technical users to migrate contact information from VCF files to a format that works with Excel, Outlook, Google Contacts, and many other applications.

Users now have more choice over how the data is saved and structured thanks to the new export type features. This update is based on what users have said and a lot of study into the features individuals want the most. The goal is to provide users more choices and control over the conversion process.

What’s New in the Update?

The updated version of Softaken VCF to CSV Converter introduces the following key features-

Multiple Export Formats- Users can now choose from different types of CSV layouts depending on their specific needs. This covers CSV files that are already in the default format, as well as iCloud CSV, Google CSV, Outlook CSV, and Yahoo CSV.

Users can now choose from different types of CSV layouts depending on their specific needs. This covers CSV files that are already in the default format, as well as iCloud CSV, Google CSV, Outlook CSV, and Yahoo CSV. Field Mapping Options- The software allows users to select which fields they want to export from the VCF files ensuring only relevant data is included.

The software allows users to select which fields they want to export from the VCF files ensuring only relevant data is included. Preview Before Export- Users can preview the contact data before final export, helping them double-check the content and avoid any errors.

Users can preview the contact data before final export, helping them double-check the content and avoid any errors. Batch Export- For users dealing with multiple VCF files, the batch export option has the ability for saving time and effort.

For users dealing with multiple VCF files, the batch export option has the ability for saving time and effort. Improved Interface- A cleaner and more user-friendly design makes it even easier for anyone to use the software, whether they are beginners or IT professionals.

Why This Matters

Exporting contacts can take a long time and be hard to understand, especially when you switch devices, update databases, or deal with a lot of contacts at once. Users now have more control over their data because of the new export type options. They can now decide exactly how the output file should look with their contact information. This makes the data ready to use on other systems with only a few changes.

A Spokesperson at Softaken Said-

“We have always wanted to make it as easy and smooth as possible to convert data. We are providing users the freedom that they’ve been asking for with this new upgrade. Whether you are an individual user backing up contacts or an organization managing large contact lists, this update makes your job easier.”

Who Can Benefit

This updated tool is ideal for-

Small businesses migrating contact data from mobile to desktop systems.

Enterprises maintaining and updating contact records for marketing or communication.

IT professionals handling data integration tasks.

Home users looking to back up and organize their personal contact information.

Availability

You can now get the new version of the Softaken VCF to CSV Converter from the official website. You can upgrade for free if you already have a license. If you are new to the software and want to try it out before you buy it, you can now get a free demo version.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading software company that makes easy-to-use and dependable tools for moving emails, converting files, recovering data, and backing up files. Known for its innovative solutions and excellent customer support, Softaken continues to serve users across the globe with tools that make complex processes simple.

For more information, product demo, or to download the software, visit– https://www.softaken.com/vcf-to-csv-converter

Press Contact-

Email- support@softaken.com