Frostbite Refrigeration Expands Fridge and Freezer Trailer Hire Services in Warrington

Warrington, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Frostbite Refrigeration is pleased to announce the expansion of its highly trusted mobile fridge and freezer trailer hire service to Warrington and surrounding areas. With over two decades of expertise, the company continues to support both commercial and private clients with fast, flexible refrigeration solutions when they need it most.

Mobile Cold Storage Solutions Now Readily Available in Warrington

Since 1997, Frostbite Refrigeration has provided thousands of clients across the UK with dependable refrigeration units. From planned events to sudden emergencies, their mobile fridge and freezer trailer services are now available across Warrington, ensuring quick access to safe, secure cold storage.

Operating from its Manchester base, Frostbite serves customers throughout the country. Their mobile solutions are ideal for a wide range of uses — food storage, drink cooling, medical supplies, or scientific materials — wherever refrigeration is essential.

A Reliable Answer to Emergency and Planned Refrigeration Needs

Whether facing a last-minute equipment breakdown or planning a major event, Frostbite delivers dependable support. Their fridge and freezer trailers are available for immediate deployment to your site and offer reliable cold storage while existing facilities are being repaired or upgraded.

Customers can choose from short-term rentals for one-day events to long-term hire for ongoing needs. The flexibility of this service makes it suitable for seasonal stock increases, renovations, and ongoing operational requirements.

Flexible and Cost-Effective Fridge & Freezer Trailer Rentals

Fridge and freezer trailers offer a practical, affordable alternative to fixed cold rooms. Unlike permanent installations, these units require no building work or extended setup. Each trailer runs on a standard 240v mains supply or a 16 amp iP44 socket, making setup simple and quick at any site.

This flexibility eliminates large upfront costs and long-term commitments while giving users the ability to place trailers exactly where they’re needed — next to kitchens, storage areas, or event setups.

Spacious, Secure and Customisable Units

Each mobile refrigeration trailer offers a generous internal capacity of 3 metres by 2 metres, providing ample space for chilled or frozen goods. Units include secure locking, internal lighting, and the option to add racking at no extra cost.

Whether you’re storing boxed items, stacked trays, or sensitive goods, the trailer can be configured to suit your specific needs. With frost-protected interiors and secure doors, these units ensure peace of mind during use.

Serving Commercial and Private Clients Across Warrington

Frostbite Refrigeration supports clients from every sector, including caterers, food retailers, healthcare providers, and event organisers. Private customers also benefit from the service during weddings, festivals, and outdoor celebrations.

With a dedicated and friendly team serving Warrington, customers receive fast delivery, expert advice, and professional support tailored to their needs.

Contact Frostbite Refrigeration Today

To discuss your requirements or request immediate service, call Frostbite Refrigeration on 01925 492 948. Their experienced team is ready to provide reliable, flexible fridge and freezer trailer hire — whether for emergency response or scheduled use.

