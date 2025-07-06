Speedy Peedy Towing Launches New Website & SEO Strategy; Drives 6X Leads in 5 Months

West Allis, Wisconsin, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Speedy Peedy Towing is proud of the results they have received since the the launch of its newly redesigned website and a cutting-edge SEO strategy, which has driven a 6X increase in leads and a 107% increase in website traffic within just five months. The revamped website and strategic digital marketing initiatives were rolled out on April 7, 2024 to align with the company’s growth goals and better serve customers across the West Allis market and expand online presence to nearby cities including Hales Corners, Franklin, New Berlin, Muskego, and Waukesha.

“Our primary focus was to target West Allis and nearby cities to ensure Speedy Peedy Towing could meet and exceed its business goals,” said James Rowland, Head of SEO at Local Web Concepts. “By emphasizing local SEO and creating service-specific pages, we helped the company connect with customers searching for reliable roadside assistance in their immediate area.”

The marketing strategy was devised and executed in partnership with Local Web Concepts, a Milwaukee-based online marketing agency that promotes Wisconsin’s local businesses. The redesign of the website added pages for specified services like:

Roadside Recovery

Heavy Duty Towing

Medium Duty Towing

Car Towing

Flat Tire Repair

Key Lockout Services

Battery Jumpstarts

Additionally, the newly added towing calculator on the website empowers customers to estimate costs, while informative content and expert tips guide users seeking roadside assistance. The new site also features updated city pages, service pages, an intuitive towing calculator, and professional photos showcasing the company’s expertise. Lastly, the website features helpful content with expert tips to guide people who need roadside assistance.

The redesign and SEO campaign has delivered a sixfold increase in leads, a 107% spike in website traffic, and the #1 position in Google searches for essential towing services. With the new website and SEO strategy delivering exceptional results, Speedy Peedy Towing continues to uphold its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and first-class customer service.

The company’s strong online presence ensures that drivers in West Allis and beyond can access timely and reliable towing and roadside services when they need them most.

For more information about Speedy Peedy Towing or to explore the newly launched website, visit www.speedypeedytowing.com.