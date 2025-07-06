RapidSpec Launches Advanced Fire Door Scheduling Solution in Solihull

Solihull, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RapidSpec, a door design software innovator based in Solihull, has introduced a powerful new solution that simplifies and accelerates the creation of Fire Door Schedules. The software is designed specifically for professionals in door manufacturing and architectural design who need accurate, compliant fire door documentation without the complexity of traditional tools.

Introducing the RapidSpec Door Design Software

Fire Door scheduling can be a complex, detail-driven task. RapidSpec addresses this challenge by allowing users to input only the basic door dimensions and select from multiple-choice specifications. The software then automatically produces a complete and accurate Fire Door Schedule, including scaled diagrams, project estimates, and a full bill of materials.

This intuitive process eliminates the need for CAD software or advanced design experience, making the platform accessible to professionals at all levels.

Revolutionizing Fire Door Scheduling for Manufacturers and Designers

With RapidSpec, time-consuming manual workflows are replaced by a fast, automated system. Users no longer need to rely on spreadsheets or printed catalogs. Every design generated through RapidSpec is precise, to scale, and compliant with fire safety standards—allowing fabricators to build confidently and accurately.

Designed for Professionals Across the Industry

RapidSpec is trusted by door designers, manufacturers, fabricators, and architects who need to deliver consistent, compliant fire door sets. Whether creating standard or custom door schedules, the software fits seamlessly into existing workflows.

For high-volume projects or bespoke builds, RapidSpec ensures every detail is checked, recorded, and ready for production.

Powerful Features with Minimal Training Required

One of the standout advantages of RapidSpec is its ease of use. Most users require just 1 to 2 hours of training to begin producing professional-quality schedules. FREE training is included with every license, allowing teams to be up and running quickly.

Behind every input, the software performs hundreds of compliance and dimensional checks. It verifies cut-out areas, confirms vision panel fire ratings, and ensures each door is a precise fit for its frame.

Improving Safety and Reducing Manufacturing Errors

Accurate documentation is essential for fire door compliance. By automating the creation of fire door schedules, RapidSpec helps prevent costly mistakes during fabrication. Manufacturers can avoid using incorrect materials or designs, which could compromise fire safety or require expensive rework.

Efficiency That Saves Time and Money

RapidSpec improves estimation speed by up to 30%, enabling businesses to handle more projects with fewer resources. Designs can be saved, duplicated, or modified to suit any project, allowing faster turnaround without sacrificing quality.

Every schedule includes cutting lists and material requirements, generated instantly and without error—reducing waste and speeding up production timelines.

Available Now from RapidSpec in Solihull

RapidSpec is available to manufacturers and designers across the UK from its base in Solihull. For more information or to arrange a demonstration, call 0121 506 9020.

RapidSpec is committed to delivering practical, accurate, and user-friendly design tools that streamline the fire door manufacturing process and support safer buildings through reliable scheduling.