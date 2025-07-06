Global Health Experts to Convene in Kuala Lumpur for a Landmark Primary Care and Public Health Conference

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — The 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Healthcare is set to take place from May 07–08, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, uniting healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and public health experts from around the globe. A virtual edition of the event will also be hosted on May 21–22, 2026, to facilitate broader participation.

Organized under the theme “Bridging Research and Practice in Primary Care and Public Health”, the conference aims to spotlight the evolving landscape of primary care, healthcare delivery models, innovations in public health research, and strategies to strengthen healthcare systems across diverse populations.

Key Topics to Be Addressed Include:

  • Integrated Primary Healthcare Systems

  • Community-Based Public Health Initiatives

  • Infectious Disease Surveillance and Control

  • Health Policy, Leadership, and Workforce Development

  • Digital Health, Telemedicine, and Health Informatics

  • Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Preventive Care

The conference promises a rich lineup of plenary talks, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and poster presentations from leading voices in medicine and public health. Experts from more than 30 countries are expected to contribute their insights on contemporary challenges and collaborative solutions.

“We are proud to host this global platform that bridges innovation, knowledge-sharing, and actionable strategies in public health and primary care,” said Zara Hernandez, Conference Manager. “Our goal is to foster interdisciplinary dialogue and empower healthcare professionals to make a lasting impact on their communities.”

Conference Highlights:

  • Internationally Renowned Speakers

  • Multidisciplinary Scientific Sessions

  • Networking Opportunities with Global Peers

  • Special Focus on Low-Resource and Rural Healthcare Systems

  • Virtual Access for Global Inclusion

Healthcare practitioners, academic researchers, NGO leaders, and students are encouraged to participate in this global event. Abstract submissions and registrations are currently open.

For more information, visit: https://www.primarycare.scientexconference.com

Media Contact:
Zara Hernandez
Conference Manager
Email: primarycare@scientexconferences.com
Phone/WhatsApp: (+1) 929 392 1801

