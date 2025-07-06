CTM Hire Ltd Expands Reliable Van and Truck Rental Services Across Essex

Rainham, Essex, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — CTM Hire Ltd, a trusted name in local transportation since 1999, is strengthening its commitment to providing dependable van and truck rental services across Rainham and the wider Essex region. With a broad fleet of vehicles and flexible hire terms, the family-run business is proud to support personal and commercial customers with practical transport solutions they can count on.

Local Vehicle Hire You Can Rely On

Conveniently Located in Rainham

CTM Hire Ltd is strategically based in Rainham, making it easy for customers throughout Essex to access reliable vehicle rentals. Whether for local deliveries or longer journeys, the company’s location offers quick and convenient pick-up.

Available 7 Days a Week

To meet growing demand, CTM Hire Ltd operates daily, including weekends. This extended availability ensures customers can book vehicles when they need them most—without delay or unnecessary hassle.

Wide Selection of Vans and Trucks for Every Journey

Vans for Every Purpose

From compact vans for small moves to larger transit options for bigger loads, CTM Hire Ltd provides a variety of vehicle sizes. Their fleet supports individual renters managing home projects or businesses handling logistics across Essex.

Truck Hire Built for Larger Loads

For heavier or bulkier transport needs, CTM Hire Ltd offers 7.5-ton trucks and box vehicles suited to more demanding tasks. These trucks are ideal for retail deliveries, warehouse transfers, or moving larger personal belongings.

All Vehicles Euro 6-Compliant

Environmental responsibility is a key focus. CTM’s modern fleet includes Euro 6-compliant vehicles, making them suitable for travel within London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). This helps customers stay compliant and avoid additional charges.

Trusted Since 1999 – A Family Business Built on Service

Decades of Experience

CTM Hire Ltd has more than 25 years of experience in van and truck rentals. As a family-owned business, it maintains strong community ties and a deep understanding of local transportation needs.

Service Without Compromise

Transparency and reliability are core values. From clear pricing to helpful guidance on vehicle selection, CTM ensures every customer receives straightforward, dependable service.

Flexible Hire Terms That Work Around You

Long and Short-Term Rental

CTM Hire Ltd offers rentals for a single day, a week, or on a long-term contract basis. This flexibility makes it ideal for one-time use or ongoing commercial needs without the overhead of owning a vehicle.

Extras That Add Value

All rentals include breakdown cover at no extra charge. The company also offers midweek discounts and tailored pricing plans for regular business customers. With prices starting at just £48 per day, CTM Hire Ltd delivers value and peace of mind.

Why Essex Trusts CTM Hire Ltd for Vehicle Rentals

Quick, Transparent, Local

CTM’s booking process is fast, easy, and backed by clear terms. Local customers appreciate the speed and convenience, along with the absence of hidden fees or excessive paperwork.

A Fleet You Can Count On

Every van and truck in the fleet is routinely serviced and safety-checked. Clean, well-maintained vehicles ensure renters looking for van rental Essex or truck rental Essex services have the confidence to get the job done—efficiently and reliably.

For van or truck hire in Essex, contact CTM Hire Ltd today at 01708 522 334.