Orlestone Oak Timber Elevates Property Exteriors with Premium Oak Cladding Solutions in Ashford

Ashford, Kent, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Orlestone Oak Timber, a trusted name in quality timber milling for over half a century, is proud to offer premium-grade Oak Cladding solutions to property owners, architects, and builders throughout the UK. Crafted from sustainably sourced European oak, their cladding brings a perfect balance of enduring strength, refined aesthetics, and environmental responsibility.

A Heritage of Timber Expertise Rooted in Kent

For more than 50 years, Orlestone Oak Timber has milled oak with a deep understanding of its properties and potential. Based in Ashford, Kent, the company is dedicated to delivering consistently high-quality timber by carefully selecting raw oak that meets its strict standards. Every board is a result of decades of experience and a commitment to traditional craftsmanship, all backed by ethical and sustainable sourcing practices.

European Oak Cladding – Built to Last, Designed to Impress

European oak (Quercus Robur) is a premium choice for cladding due to its exceptional durability and visual appeal. Over time, the timber weathers to a distinctive silver-grey tone, adding timeless elegance to any property. Whether used in heritage restorations or new architectural builds, oak cladding offers unmatched strength and longevity. Naturally resistant to decay and moisture, it requires minimal maintenance while delivering maximum impact.

Tailored Options for Every Project

Orlestone Oak Timber provides both green oak and air-dried oak cladding to suit diverse applications. Green oak, with its higher moisture content, is ideal for traditional builds. Air-dried oak offers greater stability for precision work in contemporary designs.Customers can choose from a range of profiles including traditional feather edge, contemporary square edge, and vertical cladding. Custom finishes like planed, brushed, sandblasted, or pre-weathered options are also available to suit any design preference.

Sustainability at the Core

All oak used by Orlestone Oak Timber comes from well-managed forests in the UK and continental Europe. The company works directly with forest owners to ensure full traceability and adherence to sustainable forestry practices. This environmentally conscious approach ensures a responsible supply chain and long-term timber availability for future generations.

More Than Looks – Practical Performance

Oak cladding is not just about aesthetics. It provides natural insulation, helping to regulate interior temperatures and improve energy efficiency. Its structural resilience makes it ideal for long-term exterior protection. Fire-retardant treated options are available on request to meet building regulations where required.

Kent-Based Expertise Ready to Help

From their Ashford site, Orlestone Oak Timber offers guidance on every stage of a cladding project. The team assists with selecting the right timber, calculating required materials, and advising on installation techniques. Whether you’re renovating a countryside cottage or designing a modern barn conversion, their local expertise ensures success from start to finish.

Get in Touch with Orlestone Oak Timber

To explore the full range of oak cladding options, contact Orlestone Oak Timber today.

Phone: 01233 732179

Location: Ashford, Kent

Learn more about premium Oak Cladding solutions from Orlestone Oak Timber, explore a variety of profiles and finishes, and find the ideal fit for your next residential or commercial project.