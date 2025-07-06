Manplas Limited Expands High-Quality Plastic Extrusion Capabilities in Manchester

Manchester, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Manplas Limited, a leading plastic extrusion manufacturer based in Manchester, is proud to announce its enhanced capabilities in producing custom polyolefin sheets and rolls. With multiple extrusion lines operating 24/7, Manplas offers tailored plastic sheet solutions designed to meet diverse industrial needs with speed and precision.

Industry-Leading Plastic Sheet Manufacturing in the UK

At Manplas Limited, all production stages occur onsite — from raw plastic pellet extrusion to finished sheets and rolls. This end-to-end control ensures consistent quality, efficient turnaround, and the flexibility to produce sheets in any size, colour, finish, or polymer blend. The company’s continuous extrusion lines allow round-the-clock manufacturing, positioning Manplas as a reliable partner for clients across the UK.

Precision-Made Plastic Sheets for Industrial Applications

Manplas serves a broad spectrum of industries, including aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, and rail. Each sector requires materials tailored to specific demands:

• Aerospace benefits from lightweight and impact-resistant sheets.

• Automotive industries rely on durable, thermoformable panels.

• Catering demands hygienic, food-safe plastics.

• Construction uses rigid sheets for insulation and safety barriers.

• Rail sectors require flame-retardant and vibration-resistant materials.

Manplas’s plastic sheets are thermoformable and machinable, allowing fabrication into bespoke projects. Customers can select from a range of finishes, such as smooth, patterned, or leather textures, to best fit their applications.

Comprehensive Range of Polymers and Additives

Manplas offers a wide array of polymers, including HDPE, MDPE, LDPE, PP, HIPS, ABS, and EO/POE elastomers. The company also provides custom polymer blending and precise colour matching to suit exact client specifications.

Performance additives enhance material functionality:

• Anti-static additives prevent electrostatic discharge, using advanced static elimination technology for static-free sheets.

• Flame retardant compounds improve safety in sensitive environments.

• Talc-filled sheets increase rigidity and maintain shape during thermoforming.

• UV protection additives extend the longevity of outdoor applications.

• Corona treatment enhances surface energy, improving adhesion for inks and coatings.

Sustainable Manufacturing with Closed-Loop Recycling

As part of its commitment to environmental responsibility, Manplas offers products with up to 100% recycled content. The company’s ‘End-of-Life’ recycling program invites customers to return unused or waste plastic, which is then granulated and re-extruded onsite into new sheet materials. This circular approach reduces landfill waste and supports sustainable manufacturing practices.

Advanced Sheet Treatment for Technical Excellence

Manplas’s corona treatment system raises plastic surface energy, significantly improving printability and adhesion for signage and packaging. The anti-static technology neutralizes surface charge, ideal for electronics and sensitive applications. Meanwhile, talc-filled sheets provide enhanced strength and stability, ensuring better performance in demanding thermoforming processes.

Contact Manplas Limited

For businesses seeking high-quality Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers in the UK, Manplas Limited offers expert solutions tailored to precise needs. Located in Manchester, the company welcomes enquiries and custom project collaborations.

Call Manplas Limited today at 0161 946 7800 to discuss your plastic extrusion requirements.

