Next-Gen Sports Betting Software by Innosoft Group Enhances Live Betting with Predictive Analytics for Enterprise Operators

Indore, India, 2025-07-046— /EPR Network/ — Innosoft Group, a leading global provider of iGaming and betting technology solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation sports betting software platform. Purpose-built for enterprise operators, this advanced solution leverages real-time predictive analytics to transform live betting experiences and drive player engagement at scale.

As the sports betting industry rapidly evolves, operators face increasing demands for faster odds adjustments, deeper personalization, and robust risk management. Innosoft Group’s latest software release directly addresses these challenges, delivering a powerful, AI-driven platform that enables enterprises to optimize live betting operations and gain critical market advantages.

“We’re excited to introduce a platform that truly redefines live betting for large-scale operators,” said Vishal Sehgal, CEO of Innosoft Group. “By integrating powerful predictive analytics, we empower sportsbooks to offer smarter, more engaging in-play betting experiences while maintaining stringent risk controls and regulatory compliance.”

Key Highlights of the New Platform:

Predictive Live Betting Engine: Utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to forecast event outcomes and dynamically adjust odds in real time, enhancing bettor excitement and operator margins.

Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Supports millions of simultaneous bets across global markets, ensuring seamless operations even during peak events.

Customizable Trading & Risk Management: Provides operators with granular control over exposure, automated limit adjustments, and fraud detection to protect profitability.

Seamless Data Integration: Aggregates feeds from top-tier sports data providers to ensure high-speed updates and accurate event tracking.

Regulatory-Ready Architecture: Designed to streamline multi-jurisdiction licensing with built-in compliance modules for KYC, AML, and reporting.

API-First & Modular: Enables rapid integration with existing operator ecosystems, including payment gateways, CRM systems, and affiliate platforms.

This launch underscores Innosoft Group’s commitment to driving innovation in the sports betting sector, helping enterprise clients future-proof their operations amid shifting consumer behaviors and regulatory landscapes.

“Operators today need more than just speed; they need intelligence and agility,” added Vishal. “Our next-gen solution is tailored to provide precisely that, delivering unmatched live betting capabilities backed by real-time data science.”

Innosoft is already in discussions with several Tier-1 operators and expects to announce its first major enterprise deployments in the coming months.

About Innosoft Group

Innosoft Group is a premier provider of custom sports betting, casino, and iGaming software solutions. With a global footprint and a team of experts in data science, UX, and regulatory compliance, Innosoft helps operators launch, scale, and differentiate their platforms in highly competitive markets.

