UK Drivers Warned of Costly Headlight Failures Ahead of Summer Travel Season

Salford, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — As the summer getaway season begins, HIDS DIRECT is urging UK drivers to double-check their headlight bulbs before hitting the road – warning that faulty or dim lighting could lead to MOT failures, roadside penalties, or serious accidents.

According to DVSA data, lighting and signalling issues remain one of the top causes of MOT test failures. With longer evening drives and increased traffic during school holidays, the risks are even higher.

“We see a spike in urgent headlight orders every July,” said a spokesperson for HIDS DIRECT. “Many people don’t realise their bulbs are fading until they’re pulled over or fail their MOT. Upgrading to LED can prevent that hassle and increase visibility.”

HIDS DIRECT offers a wide range of plug-and-play headlight LED bulbs for most UK vehicles. Designed for road-legal brightness and Canbus compatibility, these upgrades help drivers stay compliant without complex wiring or coding.

Free Bulb Check Advice

Drivers are encouraged to perform a quick visual check or use HIDS DIRECT’s online lookup tool to find suitable replacements before travelling.

For more information or to explore bulb upgrade options, visit: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk

About HIDS DIRECT

HIDS DIRECT is a trusted UK supplier of OEM vehicle lighting modules, diagnostic tools, and HID/LED solutions. With a strong focus on BMW, Audi, VW, and Land Rover components, the company supports DIY drivers and independent garages with premium-quality parts and expert advice.

Contact:

Email Id: info@hids-direct.com

Website: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk/

