ProAnalyser Launches Advanced Bank Statement Analyser to Enhance Financial Management for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), and Auditors

Tamil Nadu, India, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — ProAnalyser, a leading name in financial analysis software, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Bank Statement Analyser—a tool designed to streamline financial reporting, simplify data reconciliation, and ensure enhanced accuracy for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), and Auditors.

In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, where accuracy and timeliness are crucial, the Bank Statement Analyser revolutionizes the way financial data is managed. This innovative tool allows NBFCs to swiftly analyse large volumes of bank statements, identify discrepancies, and extract relevant financial insights with ease. With a focus on automation, the product significantly reduces manual errors, enabling financial professionals to achieve greater efficiency.

For DSAs, the Bank Statement Analyser provides a comprehensive, user-friendly platform to process client bank statements and generate precise financial reports for loan applications and approvals. With the tool’s advanced algorithm, DSAs can ensure that all relevant financial transactions are accounted for, reducing the risk of oversight and ensuring a seamless approval process.

Auditors, too, stand to benefit from this powerful tool by streamlining the audit process. The Bank Statement Analyser enhances audit accuracy by quickly detecting inconsistencies and discrepancies, saving auditors significant time while improving the overall quality of audits.

Key Features Include: