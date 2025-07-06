It’s Painting Season in Wisconsin: Choosing the Best Paints, Insider Tips from a Local Painter

GREENDALE, WI, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — As temperatures rise and humidity levels stabilize, the unofficial kickoff of painting season in Wisconsin begins. In the seasons from late May to early October, the conditions and climate in the area are just right for both interior and exterior paint projects.

Pewaukee Drywall Pros are here to help homeowners and contractors get the best results with pro-level advice and product recommendations. It’s a great time to refresh your home’s curb appeal, flip a property, or simply update a living space. These insider tips help ensure your project can stand the test of time.

“This is the prime time to paint in Wisconsin,” said a spokesperson from Pewaukee Drywall Pros. “But just because the weather is ideal doesn’t mean every project will go smoothly. Choosing the right paint, prepping correctly, and avoiding common mistakes can make or break your results.”

Midwestern weather can be unpredictable, but Wisconsin’s late spring through early fall window offers the best balance of warmth and stable humidity, which is crucial for proper paint adhesion and drying.

To get the best results for your painting project:

Exterior paint: Aim for days between 50°F and 85°F with low humidity.

Aim for days between 50°F and 85°F with low humidity. Interior paint: Open windows during application for ventilation, but avoid high moisture days to prevent bubbling or uneven drying.

Open windows during application for ventilation, but avoid high moisture days to prevent bubbling or uneven drying. Avoid extremes: Painting too early in spring or late in fall can lead to cracking, peeling, and poor curing—especially with exterior latex paints.

The painters at Pewaukee Drywall Pros recommend some of the top brands in the industry, having a deep familiarity of quality brands and solutions. For exterior paints, stick to brands like Sherwin Williams or Benjamin Moore. If you need a budget-conscious solution, consider Behr Premium Plus Ultra.

Interior paints need to be durable and suitable for consistent traffic.. Low VOC options meet this criteria. For paint brands, Benjamin Moore or Sherwin Williams are always top choices.

There are common painting mistakes that can lead to less-than-appealing results. Don’t skip power washing the surface and always use a quality primer. Avoid painting on overly humid days and use a mindful taping technique for the best results.

Calling a professional is the best place to start when you need painting services. Pewaukee Drywall Pros can be that for you, working with both residential and commercial properties. You can learn more about this company on their website at https://www.pewaukeedrywallpros.com/. Contact them directly at (262) 533-4506 with any questions or to schedule an estimate for your painting project.