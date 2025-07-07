Lucintel Forecasts the Global Military Drone Market to reach $20.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global military drone market looks promising with opportunities in the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, & target acquisition, combat operation, and delivery & transportation applications. The global military drone market is expected to reach an estimated $20.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating geopolitical conflicts and disagreements between nations and growing government investments in defense budgets across multiple countries.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in military drone market to 2031 by type (fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid), range (visual line of sight, extended visual line of sight, and beyond line of sight), technology (remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous), application (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, & target acquisition, combat operations, delivery & transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that fixed wing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its ability to use less power and carry a larger load for longer flight times.

Within this market, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, & targeting is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing use of military drone in this application given its ability to gather information on the targeted territory or terrorist area and to supply vital information.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, AeroVironment, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Boeing, BAE Systems, SAAB are the major suppliers in the military drone market.

