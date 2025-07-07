Lucintel Forecasts Recovered Carbon Black Market to Reach $632 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-07-07 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to the recent study the recovered carbon black market is projected to reach an estimated $632 billion by 2030 from $182.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of recovered carbon black in the tire industry and growing environmental concern towards low carbon footprints.



Browse 112 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 187 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in recovered carbon black market by application (tire, non-tire rubber, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by grade (commodity and specialty) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that tires will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by the increasing adoption of recovered carbon black by major tire companies for environment sustainability and for lowering manufacturing cost.

Transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods.

Download sample by clicking on recovered carbon black market

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witnesses the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher vehicle production and strong domestic & export demand for tires.

Scandinavian Enviro Services, Black Bear Carbon, Delta-Energy, Klean Carbon are among the major recovered carbon black providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Coating Heads Market

Epoxy Coating Market

Hard Coating Market

Rebar Coating Market

Vinyl Coating Market

High Density Polyethylene Market