Router and Switch Market Features Products Supporting 5G Infrastructure

In 2022, the global router and switch market was valued at USD 50.50 billion and is projected to reach USD 84.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by the rising need for robust network connectivity across businesses and consumers.

As enterprises increasingly embrace digital transformation, technologies like cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are accelerating the demand for high-speed, reliable networking infrastructure. The proliferation of internet-connected devices in both developed and emerging markets is further fueling this demand, creating a strong push for routers and switches.

The adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, and advanced cloud platforms continues to reshape network requirements, contributing significantly to market expansion. Industry leaders like Cisco Systems, Huawei, and Juniper Networks are actively offering innovative networking solutions to meet this demand. For example, in October 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. announced the establishment of a new manufacturing unit in India, focusing on the production of routers, switches, access points, controllers, and other data center equipment.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Performance: North America led the global market in 2022, accounting for over 38% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the rapid implementation of cutting-edge technologies by regional multinational corporations.

North America led the global market in 2022, accounting for over 38% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the rapid implementation of cutting-edge technologies by regional multinational corporations. Product Segment: The ATM and Ethernet switch category emerged as the top-performing product segment, contributing over 67% to the global revenue in 2022. These switches form a crucial component of the broader networking infrastructure.

The ATM and Ethernet switch category emerged as the top-performing product segment, contributing over 67% to the global revenue in 2022. These switches form a crucial component of the broader networking infrastructure. Service Segment: The internet data center, colocation, and hosting services segment held a dominant position, with over 38% of the global revenue in 2022. This growth is fueled by the rising need for high-performance, scalable, and secure networking services.

Order a free sample PDF of the Router and Switch Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 50.50 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 84.12 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 6.3%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global router and switch market is characterized by a dynamic interplay between established multinationals and numerous small and medium-sized vendors. These key players are consistently channeling their research and development efforts into pioneering new technologies that enhance access speed and expand the capabilities of router and switch solutions. Concurrently, many suppliers are actively broadening their international reach through both organic expansion and strategic inorganic tactics, such as collaborations and acquisitions, to solidify their market standing and boost revenues. These concerted initiatives are expected to significantly drive the adoption of router and switch equipment worldwide.

Recent market activities underscore this trend. For example, in November 2022, MaxLinear, Inc. partnered with EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd. to deliver a unified 2.5G high-speed five-port switch solution tailored for the small and medium business and home segments. Similarly, in December 2022, Edgecore Networks Corporation unveiled its AGR400 series, a new generation of high-performance aggregation routers designed for open networks, 5G applications, internet peering, and aggregation.

The market remains intensely competitive, with a strong emphasis on innovation. Companies are prioritizing investments in R&D to introduce cutting-edge hardware and software features. A notable trend includes the strategic acquisition of firms possessing proprietary technologies and patents related to noble gas production. Furthermore, there’s a growing focus on sustainability, with companies increasingly embracing renewable resources and implementing strategies for recycling and byproduct reuse. Competition among suppliers is also driven by their ability to provide high-quality services and efficient delivery to end-users. Continued R&D aimed at broadening the application of noble gases, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare, aerospace, and manufacturing, is anticipated to further propel market growth in the coming years.

Key Players

Actelis Networks, Inc.

Adtran

ADVA Optical Networking

ALE International

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The router and switch market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by increasing demand for network connectivity driven by digital transformation, cloud computing, IoT, and 5G. North America leads regional performance, with ATM and Ethernet switches dominating product segments, and internet data center services leading the service segment. Key players are investing heavily in R&D, expanding globally through strategic initiatives, and focusing on innovation and sustainability to meet evolving network requirements.