U.S. Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends Highlight Disposable Product Use

The U.S. hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at USD 36.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.93 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2023 to 2030. This significant expansion is driven by several critical factors. These include the increasing incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), the inherent risks associated with kidney transplants, and a persistent shortage of organ donors. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and proactive initiatives by leading market players to introduce advanced products and services are bolstering demand. For instance, Baxter has established two training facilities in the U.S. to empower patients in managing their home dialysis, promoting self-care. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 also spurred a substantial increase in demand for dialysis nationwide, leading to enhanced regulatory support from government authorities and a rise in financial incentives. These combined factors are expected to contribute positively to the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of AKI is a particularly strong driver for the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The National Kidney Foundation, Inc., estimates that more than one in seven adults in the U.S. are affected by kidney disease. Data from the CDC further indicates that approximately 37 million people are estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), with its prevalence being higher in individuals over 65 years of age, often leading to the need for dialysis.

Key Market Insights:

Type Dominance: Based on type, the hemodialysis segment held the dominant market share in terms of value, accounting for 88.70% in 2022, and is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.

Product Segment Leadership: The service segment emerged as the dominant product category, securing a 68.0% share of the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the growing number of dialysis service providers and the increasing prevalence of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

End-Use Sector: By end-use, the hospital-based segment commanded the largest market share, holding 79.39% in 2022. This segmental dominance is expected to persist in the coming years due to the significant availability of highly qualified and experienced healthcare personnel within hospitals.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 36.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 57.93 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 6.10%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The key market players in the U.S. hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are strategically focusing on innovative product launches, growth strategies, and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge. These initiatives aim to enhance existing offerings and introduce breakthrough solutions.

For instance, in October 2019, Fresenius Medical Care received a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for a new hemodialysis machine designed to prevent blood clotting without medication, showcasing a significant leap in safety and treatment efficacy. Similarly, companies are continuously introducing technologically advanced products to secure a stronger market position. A notable example is Medtronic’s launch of a dialysis machine specifically for neonatal and pediatric patients in the U.S. in December 2020, which helped the company expand its footprint in the renal segment. These advancements, driven by continuous research and development, are expected to significantly boost market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Baxter

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

DaVita

BD

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by rising kidney disease incidence, organ donor shortages, and continuous technological advancements. Hemodialysis and hospital-based services lead the market, with key players driving innovation and strategic initiatives to enhance treatment options and improve patient care.