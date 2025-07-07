Location Of Things Market Driven by Rise in Connected Device Deployments

The global Location of Things market size was valued at USD 41.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 216.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2023 to 2030. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and the growing demand across location-based verticals.

The surge in IoT investments and the heightened need for real-time geospatial insights are expected to accelerate market expansion. Industry leaders such as Samsung, Intel, and Qualcomm are investing heavily in innovation labs dedicated to IoT-enabled solutions. At the same time, emerging technology firms like Pixie Technology, Filament, and Greenwave Systems have attracted substantial funding from venture capital firms and strategic collaborations, further driving market innovation.

Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges related to data privacy and security, including risks such as unauthorized access, system errors, and cyber fraud. Furthermore, networking challenges—such as limited speed, capacity constraints, system complexity, and reliability—may also act as barriers to the market’s full potential.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global market, accounting for 30.3% of total revenue in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

Hardware was the leading type segment, contributing 47.0% of global revenue in 2023.

The mapping and navigation segment dominated the application category, holding 33.3% of revenue in 2022, and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 24.2%.

Within verticals, transportation and logistics accounted for the largest share at 24.8% in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% through 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 41.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 216.68 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 23.0%

North America: Largest market (2022)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Order a free sample PDF of the Location Of Things Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The Location of Things market is highly competitive, with key players pursuing strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and collaborations to expand their global footprint. For example, in June 2023, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. launched JioTag in India, a cost-effective item-tracking device that helps users locate everyday items like wallets, keys, and more within a 20–50 meter range using a simple double-tap function.

Notable Companies in the Market:

ESRI

Wireless Logic

HERE

Navizon, Inc.

IO GmbH

Pitney Bowes Inc.

TIBCO (Cloud Software Group, Inc.)

Trimble Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Location of Things market is undergoing a transformative phase, fueled by rapid advances in IoT adoption, growing demand for real-time geospatial solutions, and increasing investments from both tech giants and startups. Despite challenges around data security and network infrastructure, the market’s expansion across key verticals such as transportation, logistics, and mapping suggests a strong outlook. With Asia Pacific poised to lead future growth, and continuous innovation from established and emerging players alike, the sector is well-positioned to reshape the way industries leverage location intelligence.