Temporary Power Market 2030: Infrastructure Boom Fuels Demand

Global Temporary Power Market Overview

The global temporary power market was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 9.23 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The sector is witnessing substantial expansion, driven by rising demand from industries such as construction and mining, events, and utilities.

The growth is supported by increasing infrastructure development and urbanization, which generate a need for dependable power solutions, particularly in regions with energy shortages or unstable grid systems. Moreover, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is fueling demand for hybrid and mobile power solutions tailored for temporary power needs.

Integration of renewable energy into temporary power offerings, such as solar combined with battery storage systems, is expanding the market’s portfolio. This trend responds to rising regulatory requirements for sustainable energy practices and enhances the adaptability of temporary power solutions across diverse applications like construction, events, and emergency response.

By incorporating renewable energy technologies, companies in this space can deliver power solutions that are cost-efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly, attracting a wider range of customers and strengthening their competitive position in the market.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By End Use: The utilities segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. This sector relies heavily on temporary power to manage frequent disruptions caused by weather, equipment failure, or maintenance activities. The need to maintain grid stability and uninterrupted service, especially amid renewable energy investments and infrastructure growth, drives demand for flexible temporary power solutions.

By Fuel Type: Diesel-powered systems dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. Diesel remains the preferred choice due to its proven reliability, accessibility, and strong performance, making diesel generators well-suited for construction sites, events, and emergency backup scenarios.

Market Size and Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.27 Billion

USD 5.27 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.23 Billion

USD 9.23 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.7%

8.7% Largest Market in 2023: North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies and Market Insights

Key players in the temporary power market include Aggreko and United Rentals, Inc.

Aggreko is a prominent provider of temporary power solutions, specializing in generator rentals and energy services. Their product range includes traditional generators and hybrid systems, serving industries such as construction, events, and industrial sectors.

is a prominent provider of temporary power solutions, specializing in generator rentals and energy services. Their product range includes traditional generators and hybrid systems, serving industries such as construction, events, and industrial sectors. United Rentals, Inc. is a leading global equipment rental company, offering a wide variety of temporary power solutions. The company focuses on delivering dependable power services to construction sites and emergency response scenarios, demonstrating adaptability to evolving customer requirements.

Key Temporary Power Companies

The companies below are recognized leaders in the temporary power market, collectively holding the largest market shares and shaping industry dynamics:

Aggreko

APR Energy PLC

Ashted Group PLC

Atlas Copco CB

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Kohler Co., Inc.

Rental Solutions & Services LLC

Smart Energy Solutions

United Rentals, Inc.

Conclusion

The global temporary power market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by expanding infrastructure projects, urbanization, and the need for reliable energy in sectors like utilities, construction, and events. Diesel generators currently dominate due to their dependability, though the market is rapidly evolving with the integration of renewable energy technologies, particularly hybrid solar and battery systems. This shift is driven by environmental regulations and a growing preference for sustainable power solutions. North America remains the largest market, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, reflecting diverse regional needs and development priorities. With key players continually innovating and expanding their product offerings, the temporary power market is set for robust growth through 2030.